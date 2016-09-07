Escrow factor

On August 30 last, the cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA) sought to provide a fillip to the country’s ailing construction and real estate sector.The push came in the form of an announcement, which declared that government agencies would now pay 75 per cent of the arbitral award amount to an escrow account against margin free bank guarantee, in cases where the award is challenged.That, claim real estate analysts, is a firm step towards ensuring continued liquidity provisioning for the capital-intensive sector. This escrow account will be used to meet ongoing project commitments while also servicing bank loans.Explains Ankur Dhawan, chief business officer, PropTiger, “We welcome the recent cabinet announcements to revive stuck construction projects. It is a welcome move in the direction of improving ease of business and will primarily help push infrastructure projects. It will also bring liquidity within the construction industry and attract more professional players in a sector, which is struggling with limited quality contractors. Development of infrastructure forms an important growth driver for real estate and will help distressed home buyers who have bought homes in expectation of infrastructure development, but are awaiting completion of projects.”Legal experts say that an escrow account arrangement is usually resorted to when the seller has to fufill/comply with certain terms, conditions, rules, regulations as laid down by government agencies and/or other third parties.Explains Arindam Banerjee, a Kolkata High Court advocate who specialises in property-related cases, “An escrow account is one in which funds are accumulated for specific disbursements. This can be regular payout for construction activity, or for taxes and interests. If one wants to do away with the bureaucratic red tape in the process of timely and proper release of funds, an escrow mechanism is much needed. It requires that the bank and the account holder, that is the builder, draw up an agreement and a trustee is appointed for the account.”Therefore the consideration, or a part of it, is parked in an escrow and is released only upon compliance. This secures the buyer. In an escrow arrangement, for the seller, there is an assurance that the buyer has the necessary funds to complete the transaction. The escrow arrangement is used generally only in large transactions for property deals in India.One of the biggest reasons for the delay in real estate projects has been obviously shortage of funds. But how does this shortage of funds arise with the homebuyer paying regular equated monthly installments (EMI) to the bank and the bank disbursing a chunk of funds to the company regularly or at a go, depending on whether you have opted for a down payment or construction-linked plan.Often companies use funds received from homebuyers to service their debts taken for other purposes, for paying taxes or interest or even to begin construction of another project, which is perhaps more in demand.Says Banerjee: “Please mind that the trustee is given clear cut and well laid out instructions on release of funds, enforcing a charge on assets, managing the covenants and with approval, effecting the remedies against default. For all practical purposes, the escrow trustee is a neutral party. The account holder (builder) is not allowed to use the funds parked in this account for a purpose that is not mandated. So if the mandate is that the funds will be used for construction activity, the funds cannot be used for any other purpose. And this really works.”Points out Anuj Puri, chairman and country head, JLL India, “The new announcements are part of the government’s efforts to enable ease of doing business. With significant contribution of the construction sector and its forward linkages to various economic activities, it is necessary to remove roadblocks that stall the sector’s growth. The government itself has acknowledged that arbitration proceedings are long-drawn and they have a cascading effect on stalling projects, cost escalations, pressure on financial institutions and impeding firms to complete the projects, also making them averse to similar future engagements.”The government departments have further been advised to switch to new arbitration rules with the consent of the execution party to ensure timely redressal of grievances during the project implementation phase.Setting up of conciliation councils comprising of subject matter experts, has also been suggested for speedy disposal of disagreements, points out Puri. The move appears to have gone down well with the realty sector. Says Parveen Jain, president, National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), “These steps will activate stalled and delayed projects.”The lure of cash flow to revive the sector, which will in turn generate employment opportunities, is too critical to ignore. He points out: “These steps were discussed at a meeting between NAREDCO and government agencies at the recently-held two-day national convention of the council last month. Overall, the measures have been received favourably, which are positive and welcome".Not unsurprisingly, the construction sector and its contribution are driven hugely by private sector participation and hence such encouragement is sorely needed. At a time when the government is encouraging investments with added emphasis on infrastructure creation and also providing a push to the real estate sector, such measures come as confidence boosters.Stalled projects also have a major bearing on debt recovery of financial institutions, which in turn fuel stress within the financial system by increasing bad debts and stretching the recovery period.The new measures promise to ensure that the resulting financial stress on funding institutions is managed in a way to ensure that bad debts are controlled and funding supply remains healthy. This is possible only when construction loans are recovered in time.Puri of JLL credits another positive - the advisory to switch from item-rate contracts to EPC mode of contracts. “Under the item rate contract, the government or the nodal agency provides the detailed design and estimates of quantities of different items of work called bill of quantities, that would be needed for execution. Payments are made to the contractor based on measurement of work done in respect of each item. Inadequate project preparation and estimation under this method usually result in cost and timeline overruns. The EPC contract mode is largely used across most big projects in developed countries,” he says. Under this contract, the entire responsibility of project analysis, investigation, design and construction is given to the project contractor for a lump sum amount achieved through a competitive bidding process.This allows for project implementation to specified standards with a higher degree of certainty related to costs and time, setting a higher liability and risk on the execution party.Interestingly, government departments have been advised to adopt the model EPC contract, which has been designed based on international best practices and clearly outlines the risk and rewards along with ensuring a fair and transparent process through its contractual framework. Looks like it is escrow accounts then to the rescue of an ailing sector.