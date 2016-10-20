Baby steps or eyewash?

What is holding back the Indian realty sector? Despite the government taking several necessary steps to boost the housing sector and curb prevailing turmoil, little impact has been seen on the ground. Will this ailing sector ever revive? Is the government doing enough? Real estate experts claim that while a 100 per cent revival in the sector is unrealistic much can be achieved if the government focuses on land acquisition, single window and industry status and pursues this agenda aggressively before it is too late.The Indian government has given a green signal to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority Act, (Rera) a move which was welcomed by all the stakeholders. While the hope of revival is still in the air all are now waiting to see some real-time results.Rera’s stated motive is to curb the high levels of corruption which pervade Indian real estate and protect the interests of home buyers. The real estate act lays down a series of strict guidelines for developers who are unable to deliver on time.“We cannot deny the fact that developers today are facing severe difficulties in not getting the obligatory clearances and necessary approvals on time. If this situation continues then they’ll be axed for no reason. Thus, the government must ensure the passage of a single window clearance system so as to allow the sector to work in a more systematic and organised manner,” said Dhiraj Jain, director, Mahagun Group“It has been more than six months and the sector has only been talking about what the Act aims to do and not what is actually being done on the ground. The government set up is running late and there is confusion among the developer community,” addresses Ashok Gupta, CMD, Ajnara India.“100 per cent revival of the sector is just a fantasy”, observed Jain of Mahagun. “I have not seen any substantial changes as yet. However, once the act gets up and running the sector is much likely to witness a 20 per cent push,” added Gupta. In the past when the Indian realty sector witnessed a gold rush, the market remained mostly self driven – without key policies, norms and intervention by government authorities. It was during this time that a stream of opportunist players, including greedy stakeholders, brokers and so-called property consultants entered the fray. The fall-out of their actions destroyed buyer’s sentiments and is being felt by the realty sector till this day. Considering the negatives ailing the housing market the government intervened by introducing the Black Money Act.In the early days the lack of a black money vigilance mechanism ensured land prices skyrocketed like never before, but once the law was implemented it became a challenge for investors to park ill-gotten funds in the sector. Many claim this is a reason why sales have been impacted in recent years. After Rera and GST, “it should be challenges related to acquiring land that the government must now look into”, points out Gupta of Ajnara India. Adding that acquisition of land has been the biggest hurdle not only for Indian real estate firms but for the overall infrastructural growth of the country. The developer community says they face various concerns and confusion when it comes to acquiring real estate.For years they have been asking the government to put in place strict laws that govern the ownership of land. The issue still appears to be trapped in a bureaucratic limbo. The scarcity of guidelines and any law governing the old clauses of the land acquisition has given the community numerous jolts ranging from delays in project deliveries to increases in the project cost.“A lot of cases have come forward where the same piece of land has been compensated more than once. This adds to the cost of the project, thereby delaying the project. These kind of situations can be avoided if uniformity is brought into land acquisition laws,” says Deepak Kapoor, president CREDAI-Western UP & director, Gulshan Homz. He says such clarity can boost the sector by another 15-20 per cent. The sector that is the end user of over 30 industries, is unable to grow and flourish like other industries. The primary reason for this is the absence of an industry status, which is a long-pending demand. “The irony of this sector is that despite being the biggest and the most crucial domain of contribution, the sector doesn’t get to enjoy industry status,” Rajesh Goyal, vice-president CREDAI-Western UP & MD of RG Group. “Being a leading contributor to the country’s GDP and one of the highest employment generators in the country, this sector needs a complete overhaul.The real estate sector needs to be accorded industry status in order to assure proper channelisation of work and to ease the way of doing business. This will help to organise the sector and enable developers to borrow at much lower rates, thereby allowing them to deliver lower cost housing,” said Vikash Bhagat, director, Airwil Infra.A bizarre, complex and elevated tax structure has long since taken its toll on stakeholders, including end users. Experts believe that in order to accelerate growth momentum in the sector, levying a uniform single tax rate across the country will promote fair practice. This will further encourage transparency and control evasion in the sector.Lately, developers, too, have been coming down hard on their own peers in the sector recommending the consumers opt for thorough background checks before selecting a contractor or a developer. “It’s time for us to now start walking the talk,” said Bhagat. “The festive season is a good time to start,” adds Goyal. Being fair to customers during the festive season is key to generating sales and giving a boost to the housing sector.Because Indians look for auspicious events to invest in big ticket purchases such as property, time and again developers have fooled gullible homebuyers in the name of festive offers and subsidies.“A fair flow of offers coupled with passing benefits of lower interest rates could help the market not only stabilise but revive by over 15 per cent,” points out Vikash Bhagat. Our country is in the middle of a housing crisis. Millions of Indians are homeless and the people who are not are struggling to pay their home loans via EMIs and elevated interest rates. Experts say that a middle-class salaried person living in urban India spends almost 30-35 per cent of his income on rent. The time is ripe for the government and key stakeholders in the realty sector to set their home in order and to question if steps taken so far have been merely lip service.