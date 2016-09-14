Circle of reason

In Noida and Greater Noida, don’t be too alarmed to see irate homebuyers marching on roads and protesting on thoroughfares, voicing their collective angst, sometimes at developers and other times, at government authorities.For them, the issues involved are one too many. These range from environmental clearances, delay in possession of homes and inventory pile up, it’s a litany of grievances.Realty experts and sectoral leaders concur on one thing – the realty market in Noida is one of the worst across the length and breadth of the republic.In a state as political as Uttar Pradesh, preparing to go to assembly polls early next year, even realty becomes a fair game to carve out vote banks.Over a month ago, the Noida Development Authority hiked the circle rates of the region, no small decision when you see the importance of the area as one of the country’s acknowledged IT hubs.In its somewhat clumsy attempt, the administration approved an increase in circle rates, but left residential flats out of its purview. The move reportedly came as a major relief for thousands of new homeowners.The proposed rates – not the ones implemented – have, however, not gone too well with rating agencies and sectoral leaders. Rating agency Icra, for instance, labelled it as “a dampner” for developers.“The Uttar Pradesh government’s proposal to increase circle rates in Noida is in complete contrast to what has been recently witnessed in Gurgaon, Haryana and is also being currently evaluated by Delhi. The proposal, which is currently open for public opinion until July 25, 2016, involves increasing the circle rates ranging from 15 per cent to 25 per cent. This, along with the proposed increase in stamp duty in Noida from 5 per cent to 7 per cent, will further lead to a rise in the acquisition cost of real estate at a time when the demand is already muted,” says Shubham Jain, vice-president, ICRA.He adds: “The proposal to increase circle rates as well as the stamp duty in Noida, will be a credit negative for developers there. Market participants are already facing liquidity constraints with slowing sales velocity and consequent increase in pressure on their cash flows. Such a move that increases the cost of acquisition, may result in a further delay in the purchasing decision of the buyer. In addition, neighbouring cities like Gurgaon may benefit where the state government has reduced circle rates recently.”Noida, long reeling under the onslaught of inflated circle rates, could not but look across enviously at NCR sibling Gurgaon, where circle rates were slashed. Many hoped, Noida would repeat Gurgaon, but what happened there was on the contrary. “Instead, hikes were seen in the non-residential circle rates, but not for the residential parts, which was a good thing,” feels Ashok Gupta, CMD, Ajnara India.Bucking the trend, authorities offered a waiver of 3 per cent charge levied on flat-owners under the security component, which is among six overheads that are factored in during the registry, depending on the facilities a builder provides.Circle rates were hiked in the residential category (plotted houses, or kothis) by a meaty 14 per cent. The position remained the same in commercial and institutional categories of villages and rural areas. While Greater Noida was left untouched, circle rates for Yamuna expressway region were hiked.Apparently, the move has not done much to impact Noida’s already-ailing market. Says Manoj Gaur, president Credai--NCR and MD, Gaursons India: “The recent hike in the circle rates of Noida along with the Yamuna Expressway regions, excluding Greater Noida, is not much of a concern as major hikes have been witnessed in the rates of commercial and industrial land use, barring the residential front that actually matters for the sentiments. This in turn won’t concern the existing or would-be buyers, as this will not elevate prices of existing properties.”On one hand, where the attempt to raise the circle rates did not raise much concerns, the new move to amend the Uttar Pradesh apartment (promotion of construction, ownership and maintenance) amendment bill, 2016, has inflicted new kind of pain on home buyers after it was approved by the UP assembly last week.The Noida Extension Flat Owners’ Welfare Association (NEFOWA) circulated an application among 10,000 homebuyers, appealing to the UP governor not to approve the bill.In a joint letter addressed to the governor, the petitioners stated that certain amendments proposed in the bill, ran contrary to the main object of the centrally-legislated Apartment Act and the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 which was enacted to protect the interests of homebuyers and bring about much-needed transparency in the real estate sector. They claimed that the new bill on proposal would promote illegal constructions; delay projects and betray the objective of the Apartment Act.In the letter, the homebuyers acknowledged “The amendment bill has done away with the requirement of consent from the intending purchaser/apartment owner. This dilution will give a free hand to the builders in the state to indulge in illegal and unauthorised constructions, which is likely to jeopardise the lives and property of the apartment owners. Home buyers will have no say in any kind of amendment that the builder makes in original plans of the project on the basis of which they agreed to purchase the apartment.”Points out Deepak Kapoor, president CREDAI-western UP and director, Gulshan Homz: “Not having set time frames on the completion of projects is a big turn off for any investor or end user investing their hard earned money in a region. This will mean that you can have no assurance as to when you would start receiving returns on investment. Also, this will upset developers who believe in timely completion of projects, offering possession in the stipulated timeframe. Developers' fraternity will have to join hands with the buyers and form an association to stand against these amendments, which in the long run can lead to disaster and loss of faith of the buyers towards the realty sector in Uttar Pradesh. The amendments bill must wait till Rera is executed properly in UP otherwise, there will be no stopping the faulty builders, because of whom the market will suffer.”Section 4(5) of the Apartment Act, which mandates the builder to complete the construction within two years from the date of the sale agreement, was a boon for homebuyers and served as a deterrent for errant builders. The amendment bill deletes this provision, leading to delays in completion of housing projects, since there will be no statutory requirement to finish the project on time.Says Vikas Bhasin, MD, Saya Group: “If developers are allowed to make any number of changes in the approved plan of the project, this might in the long run affect its quality, as many structural changes would not have been thought out properly. Section 4(4) of the UP Apartment Act mandates a builder to obtain consent of buyers and authority to make any structural changes. But in the amendment's bill, this has been done away with. Errant builders can make use of this for personal gains.”Naturally, the amendment bill, which takes away such important rights from home buyers/apartment owners, have been passed by the legislature in a rush, without seeking any comments from stakeholders, the residents claimed.The amendments are illegal, heavily tilted in favour of the builders, arbitrary and have been passed without keeping in mind the growing number of cases of illegal constructions and delay in completion of projects in the state, the residents alleged. Surely, there can be no hurry in such matters – what with the state elections not too far away. zz