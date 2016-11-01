Centre notifies new set of rules for realtors in 5 UTs

It’s good news for homebuyers. The government on Monday notified new sets of rules that are aimed at ensuring that real estate developers kept their promises. According to the new rules, builders will have to deposit 70 per cent of unused funds in a separate account. They will also have to intimate about changes in original plan for under-construction projects.



These rules were required to be notified on October 31 as stipulated in the Real Estate (regulation & development) Act, 2016, that was partly brought into effect on May 1. The rules, effective from Monday, are applicable to five Union territories without legislature, including Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Chandigarh. The new set of rules could be seen as a model for states to follow.



As per rules notified by the urban development ministry, developers will have to make public the original sanctioned plans with specifications and changes made later.



They will also be required to disclose collections from allottees and tell how much money has been used.



Builders will also have to tell when they will be able to complete the project and this claim will have to be backed with certificate from an architect or a chartered account.



For registration of projects with the authorities, developers will be required to submit documents like authenticated copy of PAN, annual report comprising audited profit and loss account, balance sheets and cash flow statement. Besides, auditors’ report of the promoter for the immediate three preceding years, authenticated copy of legal title deed, copy of collaboration agreement if the promoter is not the owner of the plot will also have to be submitted.



The promoter will also be required to furnish details on the number of open and closed parking areas in the project.



Promoter will also have to upload key project details on the Web page, including the type of apartments and plots, common areas and status of approvals.



The requirement of disclosing income tax returns proposed in the draft has been withdrawn in the final rules keeping in view the confidentiality attached with them and as pointed out by legal experts and promoters, an official statement said.



To encourage builders to register their projects with the regulator, registration fee has been slashed by half. For projects spread over 1,000 sq meter, the fee will be chargeable at the rate of Rs 5 per sq meter. Fee will be charged at the rate of Rs 10 per sq meter for projects spread over more than 1,000 sq meter areas but subject to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh per project.



