Can start-ups reshape the real estate business?

For years new business has been using technology to remove hurdles and make lengthy processes more streamlined and change the way business is done across verticals. The advent of IoT (Internet of Things), Big Data and Analytics and machine learning as well as the impending impact of automation on the processes have brought tangible changes to the way in which a business operates. Can real estate and property development, which basically thrives on its dependence on brick and mortar remain un-affected? The answer is clear: Not for long.The expanding tentacles of IoT, data analytics and automation is now reaching out to impact the real estate industry too, with start-ups focusing on this segment sprouting across the country. If anyone was waiting for proof it came in the form of Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) India, the Indian arm of the leading international property advisory firm, which is now betting big on start-ups. JLL has created a stir with its maiden investment into Foyr.com, a cutting edge technology platform for visualizing real estate spaces. Foyr’s patent pending technology offers developers the ability to market their developments and allows customization of interiors on the fly.JLL India, the country’s largest and leading international property consultancy firm this week announced the launch of its new independent Real Estate Technology Investment vertical which will earmark funds in start-ups or growth stage companies, developing innovative and disruptive technology solutions specific to the real estate sector.“The purpose of this vertical is to invest into early-stage companies or start-ups, which can potentially disrupt the real estate business with brand new thinking, backed by sound, workable technology,” said Anuj Puri, chairman & country head, JLL India.According to Puri, with this investment vertical, JLL has its eyes trained on Geographic Information Systems, Visualisation and Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence, sustainable energy, water efficiency, smart commercial buildings, smart city tech applications, property management technologies, data analytics, home automation and – on a broader level – the Internet of Things (IoT).JLL India has tasked Anuj Nangpal, a real estate industry veteran and a specialist in mergers and acquisitions, private equity, corporate advisory and investment banking, to spearhead this initiative. As Head – JLL India Real Estate Technology Ventures, Nangpal will have strategic oversight of the newly launched investment vertical and will work closely with JLL’s various business lines and financial partners to deploy seed capital into the identified firms.“Given its global network and deeply-entrenched business reach in the real estate sector, JLL is uniquely positioned to provide technology start-ups with a platform to make a significant difference to the real estate industry and deliver corresponding value to its financial partners,” Nangpal said.According to him, a strategic partnership with JLL will allow these companies an opportunity to scale up as well as explore the application of the technologies in global markets. “The firm is investing in the future of Indian real estate,” he pointed out.This will be an independent investment entity, which will focus on enhancing the value of its equity holdings in the target firms. JLL will also explore the potential of working with private equity funds and financial institutions to make even larger investments, if needed, it is learnt.“This new initiative will result in the execution of a plethora of innovative ideas, which may have been stagnant due to lack of funds. The real estate sector will benefit in numerous ways and will endow the realtors with an opportunity to assess global market performance with the sole focus on the technological offering. It is a brilliant step towards digitalization that will surely yield results in the forthcoming years,” said Harjith D Bubber, MD and CEO, Rivali Park, a Mumbai-based developer.“Recent technological advancements in real estate industry has made us globally competitive and scalable. Startups are coming up with disruptive technology solutions for the real estate sector and with such initiatives by JLL the sector will witness a considerable change for the positive,” said Sushil Mantri, CMD, Mantri Developers Private Ltd.According to him, Mantri Developers was amongst the first to understand the transformed expectations of a new generation of tech-savvy urban customers. Combining new construction techniques, architectural styles and digital innovation, Mantri projects address contemporary business models and customer lifestyle needs.“The adoption of the Tunnel form technology of construction by us was a first for any real estate company in a large scale in the entire country. This technology ensures quick and efficient construction methods where one floor can be cast in one day resulting in the construction of an entire building of 30 floors to be completed in just 30 days. This technology combats the most feared modern day challenge of labour shortage, ensuring the customer will get possession of his apartment earlier. We had used this for two of the big ventures – Mantri Energia and Mantri Serenity,” Mantri said.“I believe adoption of green technology and environmentally sustainable building practices could offer scope and long term benefit for the industry due to innovative and disruptive technology solutions. Most of Mantri’s ongoing projects and all future projects will be “Green Buildings,” he added.Additionally by introducing ‘Smart Home’ concept will open doors in Indian urban development transforming each residence into a state-of–the–art home fulfilling the increasing need for security, energy conservation, enhanced productivity and better living standards, making digital living a reality. Mantri has partnered with CISCO as a strategic ICT partner to provide Smart + Connected Communities solutions (Smart Homes).Mantri added that further initiatives like these are likely to bring in cost reduction and other benefits to the construction and real estate development in the long term. The startup culture is taking a huge leap in the real estate space too.“Tech- startups are changing the dynamics of real estate in India with their highly customer-centric approach catering to every single pain points of the industry be it finding home at the right location for a right price, renting a house without broker, or relocating to a new place because of job and wanting to move in a fully furnished rented apartments without any hassle. There are startups which is fulfilling the same in the sphere of real estate,” Mantri said.“It is not a fund, but a vertical initiated as part of JLL India’s business. Right now, any investments that we do, will be JLL’s own money. However, going forward, we are open to join hands with private equity funds for facilitating larger investments,” pointed out Nangpal. “This apart, if you look at the current size of the industry and segments within like facility management, project management and energy savings, there is a need for making these more efficient,” he says.According to him, technology can remove a lot of in-efficiency in the system leading to the streamlining of several processes. For instance, in the whole sales process, there is lot of disruption that can come in. “The industry is very large with a lot of inefficiency and it touches a lot of consumers. Hence the need to develop and promote new methodologies,” he pointed out.“Companies like JLL are well entrenched and connected in the industry. The clients want our services to be more and more efficient, more visible and more effective. This can be done better by influencing technology. Companies like us can go out and evangelise for the use of technology and change the way things are done. But, it is very difficult for one stakeholder to do this gradually and hence the need to develop and nurture entities to deliver better,” he added.Typically, an early stage company needs around $2 million to go from proof-of-concept to growth in a period of around 12 – 18 months. JLL did not disclose the amount invested in Foyr.com—a technology platform for visualising real estate space. But it expects three more investments this year and 10-15 in the next 12-18 months. JLL’s proprietary capital along with its strategic partners, will finance this cycle.“In the first cycle, we plan to invest in approximately 10 – 15 such early stage companies. Given the firm’s very strong balance sheet, there is limitless scope for such investments,” Nangpal observed.“Realty-tech start-up Foyr’s unique technology has global appeal and the advancements they have made in AR/VR are globally competitive and scalable,” says Anuj Puri. The investment vertical expects to announce at least three further investments before the end of 2016. That should make for a firm beginning.