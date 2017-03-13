Builders eye GST for industrial warehouses

As the government gears up to implement goods and services tax (GST) from July 1, builders are eyeing opportunities in industrial real estate like warehouses.



Currently, companies keep small warehouses in every state to avoid paying taxes at multiple levels while moving goods across state borders.



Once GST comes into effect, the entire country will transform into a single common market, obviating the need for companies to set up small warehouses in every state. They would instead need to have centralised, large warehouses.



Hosur, a city in Tamil Nadu, 30 km from Bangalore, is a good example of this syndrome. Assuming a company with a warehouse in Bangalore, wants to ship its goods to Hosur market from Bangalore warehouse, it will have to pay CST.



To avoid paying CST, the company ships goods from its Chennai warehouse, which is 250 km from Hosur. But to do so, it ends up paying higher transportation costs.



After implementation of GST, it would make economic sense for the company to restructure warehouse locations and adopt a hub and spoke model in order to optimise cost and improve customer service.



Companies might not be in a position to invest themselves in building new warehouses and find it attractive to use third-party warehouses instead.



Builders are excited because such large warehouses would ensure a steady income at relatively low investments for them.



The organised warehousing sector in India is still at a nascent stage and the GST could give the fillip that it needs.



Credai, the association of builders, says GST is likely to allow smaller players to develop better quality assets or enter into joint ventures with larger players, which can also help them monetise their assets.



On the whole, the reform will be in the larger interest of the sector, resulting in the emergence of better quality, investment worthy assets.



To understand the impact of GST on the warehousing sector in India



better, CBRE Research and Credai recently conducted a survey of leading warehousing space occupiers to gauge their views on the new taxation regime, understand their strategies in the post-GST era and ascertain the impact of the new tax regime on their overall business and operating costs.



The survey was conducted in December 2016. Respondents included leading corporates in sectors such as third party logistics (3PLs), e-commerce, engineering and manufacturing, fast moving consumer durables and non-durables, pharmaceuticals and retail.



Nearly 63 per cent of the respondents were domestic companies while the rest were headquartered abroad.



About 65 per cent of respondents felt that the implementation of the GST would be positive for their overall business operations in India.



Close to 63 per cent of respondents indicated that the GST would benefit their overall business.



Some 45 per cent respondents said that their cost of warehousing operations is likely to decline, once the GST comes into play.



About 65 per cent of respondents believe that they will need a minimum of 3 to 12 months to align their existing business strategies with the new tax structure.



Nearly 42 per cent respondents believed that implementation of the GST is likely to help reduce operating costs.



Close to 28 per cent of



those interviewed said they would consolidate, while 23 per cent stated that they would further expand their operations across the country.



The general consensus around the new taxation regime and its impact on the warehousing sector in India is largely positive.



Given the government’s plan to roll out the GST on July 1, companies may have limited time to prepare for setting up the necessary IT infrastructure and compliance systems.



However, most respondents remained positive as 66 per cent respondents said they could fully align their business with the new taxation structure within a span of 3 to 12 months.



3PL companies were the most optimistic, with nearly 74 per cent of such respondents believing they could make the necessary changes within a year.



In contrast, FMCG companies, especially F&B retailers who are likely to be impacted the most, have indicated that they will require more than a year to adapt.



Close to 52 per cent of respondents currently have multiple warehousing facilities in one state / city. Around 28 per cent of them said this is the most effective way to operate given the multiple local taxes involved.



Close to 38 per cent companies surveyed also feel that GST is the most suitable mode of operation based on their current business model.



However, in the post-GST scenario, the concept of a



mother warehousing hub for a region supplemented by spokes, is expected to become more popular. Around 11 per cent of companies surveyed said they would prefer to adopt the hub and spoke approach in the post-GST regime, compared to only 6 per cent now.



