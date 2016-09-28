Ascent group's commercial project on NH-24

Ascent group has launched its first commercial project “Ascent Arcade” at Ghazi­abad. Located at National Highway-24, this will be the first-of-its-kind commercial project in the area, which will cater to the population living in the vicinity of the highway.Spread over 1.5 lakh sq ft, the total saleable area of the project would be 98,000 sq ft where people can work, shop and dine. Focusing on retail buyers, the project has five floors, including upper and lower ground floors. The bottom three floors will consist of retail outlets while the top two floors will be available for office spaces. The total number of units available in the project will be 163, including shops and offices, with sizes varying between from 300- 600 sq ft.While its promoters are boasting of connectivity being the project’s USP, Ascent Arcade is approachable from various places such as the main Ghaziabad city, Noida, Indi­rapuram and will be close to the proposed metro corridor and the Shahpur metro station.With Ascent Arcade, the company plans to deliver cutting edge premium office, retail outlets and commercial solutions that will not only cater to evolving tastes, preferences and requirements of the new-age buyer, but also create landmark properties accentuating its position.According to the company, “The construction is in full swing and possession is expected to begin in December, 2016. Offering most affordable prices, offices and shops are available at a basic sale price of Rs 3,999 per sq ft.At the launch of Ascent Arcade, Suresh Gogia, MD of Ascent Group said, “Being the first commercial project with supermarkets, shops and offices to have come up in this area, it will convince people of the advantages of living along the periphery of NH-24. The project will also help us fulfill our commitment in developing Ghaziabad as a futuristic city”.