Ambuja Neotia offers bunglows at Raichak

By Ritwik Mukherjee Sep 28 2016

Tags: Real Estate

Christened Gardenia-II, the project which is part of Ganga Awas, will house G+1 bungalows on plots measuring 4 cottah onwards

Kolkata-hea­dqu­ar­t­ered leading realty player, the Ambuja Neotia group, is now coming up with the second phase of bungalow-type country homes, Gardenia at Raichak, on the banks of Ganga.

Christened Gardenia-II the project, which is part of Ganga Awas, will house G+1 bungalows on plots measuring 4 cottah onwards.

The owners will have the choice of a personal garden or an orchard and the option of a personal plunge pool. They can also avail of state-of-the-art club amenities at Club Cosmos, besides the advantages of being inside a fully operational township, developers claim. The promoters may look at further expansion in and around the same locality.

“We founded Ambuja Realty with a simple vision to make a difference in the way people live. We believe that homes are more than just four walls. Homes are green fields to play on, parks to spend an evening with your friends plus your own space to play solitaire. We believe homes are home-plus. A country home, a lush garden, a flowing river ... we give you all three in our latest offering. These properties reflect the philosophy of Ambuja Neotia. We treat the customers’ hard-earned money with respect by providing a superior value proposition, with attractive pricing, great ambience and excellent quality,” said Harshavardhan Neotia, chairman, The Ambuja Neotia Group.

One can just pick up a piece of land from the wide variety and create one’s haven of harmony from among Camellia (1 BHK bungalow), Daffodil (2 BHK bungalow), Orchid (3 BHK bungalow) and Lavender (3 BHK bungalow). The developers will offer basic landscaping and owners can maintain a garden or orchard of their choice.

Designed by the architect Vivek Singh Rathore, Gardenia II promises to offer country living at its joyous best. Set amidst lemon, palm and frangipani groves, the bungalows would be owners’ very own private getaway, the perfect home away from home. “Complete with luxuries and facilities, comfort is a way of life at Gardenia II. And as you experience urban convenience amid suburban peace at Gardenia-II, you can discover the ideal antidote to stress and pace,” he claimed.

On offer at ‘Club Cosmos’ would be innumerable choices to effortlessly pamper mind, body and soul, including club pool, podium area at the club, kids zone, snacketeria and indoor games area. With such facilities and amenities, apartments at Gardenia II will come with a price tag beginning at Rs 55 lakh.

ritwikmukherjee@mydigitalfc.com

