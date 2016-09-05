LoginRegister
Uniper, IPCL join hands to spur power plants' efficacy

By Ritwik Mukherjee Sep 04 2016 , Kolkata

Tags: Power

The new JV will offer a broad-range of flexible and customised services to the customers in the Indian power business

Uniper, a German energy company that offers a broad range of services with a focus on power generation and global commodity trading, has joined hands with Power Corporation (IPCL) to float a joint venture services firm. The new venture will be called India Uniper Power Services.

The new JV, according to the top company officials, will offer a broad-range of flexible and customised services to the customers in the Indian power business. These services that include plant operations and maintenance, asset monitoring software and analytical tools, flexibilisation of units, lifecycle extension, supply and integration of pollution control equipment and systems could be taken through full-service arrangements or select only individual services package.

“The JV will combine strengths of its partners with complementary scope and portfolio. Uniper's experience of owning and managing a folio of about 40 gigawatt (gw) in various countries will allow India Uniper Power Services to adopt best practices and make thermal power plants more competitive. IPCL’s expertise of the local market will help the new company become a key player in the thermal power generation sector and focus on improving the efficiency of power plants in India,” said Hemant Kanoria, chairman IPCL.

Interestingly, the Indian power sector continues to be dependent on coal-based and gas-based generation with close to 70 per cent of total installed capacity controlled through these resources. Going ahead, a substantial portion of India's energy portfolio is expected to remain coal-based because of India’s large coal reserves and low costs of thermal power generation. At the same time, renewable energy sources are expected to see substantial capacity addition. This would require a paradigm shift in the operations of thermal plants, with greater focus on efficiency and flexibility, the firm said.

Hence, with the current and expected changes in the power sector, the new JV sees huge potential to offer services to existing and newly built power plants to help them improve their operations and be ready for market and regulatory changes. The growth will come as the power market rapidly evolves in terms of emission standards, flexibility and efficiency.

“Europe has faced many of the challenges that India can expect to see in the years to come. Renewables-build out will impact the operating regime of conventional power plants with a need for an increased plant flexibility. In addition, a tightened environmental policy will require upgrades and new power plant emission control processes. Uniper has gained substantial experience in all these areas within its own fleet over many decades,” said Klaus Schäfer, CEO of Uniper.

ritwikmukherjee@mydigitalfc.com

