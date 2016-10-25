Tata Power to invest in renewable energy in India

Tata Power will invest in renewable plants in India as it plans to increase its clean energy footprint to 30-40 per cent by 2025, a senior executive has said.



Tata Power currently runs 3,300-megawatt (MW) on non- fossil fuel out of 10,500-MW in operation.



The company will increase its renewable energy footprint to 30-40 per cent of the total 20,000-MW capacity it aims to build and operate by 2025, its chief executive and managing director Anil Sardana said here.



"The aim is to have 8,000-MW out of the 20,000-MW by 2025," he said while addressing the Singapore International Energy Week which opened here yesterday.



"The (power plant) investments in India will only be in renewables now. Our latest green project would be 185-MW hydro plant in Georgia to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2017," he said.



Tata Power has spread its net across emerging economies which offers 14-15 per cent rate of return on investments. These economies include Turkey, Jordan, Egypt, Myanmar, Cambodia, Vietnam, Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.



Sardana singled out Cambodia's high hydro power potential. He also highlighted the importance of coal as a fuel in developing economies to supply lower cost power.



In Vietnam, Tata Power has made out a concept design for a 1,320-MW coal-fired plant. Elaborating on the success of six-year-old global business, he said all investments were in green-field plants.



Tata Power's international operations include 235-MW wind farm in South Africa, 120-MW Hydro project in Zambia and 54-MW coal-based plant along with four coal mines in Indonesia.



It is also participating as technical and management advisers to four distribution entities in Nigeria. More than 1,000 delegates are attending the energy week here where a wide range of subjects from hydrocarbon to renewables and electricity are being discussed.



