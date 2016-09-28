Tata, Adani in for big Q2 loss as Indonesia coal prices jump

With coal prices surging in the international market, Mundra-located power plants of Tata Power and Adani Power, which do not have contractual flexibility to pass on fuel price hikes to consumers, could face bigger losses in July-September period compared to the previous quarter.



The two plants are run on Indonesian coal whose benchmark price has risen by more than 20 per cent to $63.93 a tonne since July, according to the country’s ministry of energy and mineral resources.



On September 15, Indonesian coal price touched $ 70.95 a tonne (September delivery, ICE Futures Exchange), which means benchmark price for October will be revised upwards.



The Indonesian government in September 2011 shifted to international indices-based coal pricing, invalidating the contractual pricing regime. That means if anyone sells coal under contractual price, he or she could be sent to jail. The Indonesian government's move threw haywire fuel cost calculations of Indian power companies, which had bid aggressively to win power projects back home.



The two companies have sought regulatory intervention for relief but the matter is pending with the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC).



The Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (Aptel) in April quashed the CERC 2013 ruling ordering compensatory tariff for the two Mundra-located power plants. It threw the ball back into the CERC’s court, asking it to consider Indonesian coal price hike as a force majeure instead and provide relief accordingly.



Following the Aptel order, the stock prices of Tata Power and Adani Power fell 12 and 11 per cent, respectively, but later both recovered a part of the lost ground on realisation that the order may not be that bad for the companies.



Queries sent to Tata Power and Adani Power in this regard did not elicit any response.



Tata Power’s 4,000 mw coastal power project (CGPL) in Mundra reported 30 paise per unit of tariff under-recovery and Rs 142 crore of loss during April-June period.



While Adani Power did not specify tariff under-recovery during the first quarter, it has, nevertheless, indicated loss of Rs 200 crore. The total loss of the Adani’s Mundra power plant has accumulated to Rs 3,535.38 as at the end of June.



Tata Power had bagged the Mundra ultra mega power project in 2006 by quoting the lowest tariff of Rs 2.26 a unit. It had bid fuel cost for the project in escalable and non-escalable components.



Tata Power had quoted $34.15 per tonne base price for 45 per cent of the fuel cost along with escalation as notified by the CERC. However, the escalation index published by the regulator does not take cognisance of unforeseeable factors like the change in Indonesian coal pricing regime. Adani Power had quoted coal cost of $32 a tonne.



While the power ministry has since amended tariff bidding guidelines for imported coal-based projects, the same are not applicable to the two projects, which were implemented under original tender documents.



