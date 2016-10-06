RInfra to sell power transmission assets to Adani

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure on Wednesday said it has signed a binding term-sheet agreement to sell its power transmission assets to Adani group firm ATL as part of its efforts to pay down debt through sale of non-core assets.While the deal size was not disclosed by the companies, banking sources said the sale amount was in excess of Rs 2,000 crore.R-Infra said the entire proceeds from the sale will be used for debt reduction. The company also said the transaction would be EPS accretive for shareholders.As part of the agreement, Reliance Infrastructure will sell its entire holding in three operational transmission assets — western region system strengthening scheme (WRSSS) B and WRSSS C projects located in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, and Parbati Koldam Transmission located in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. RInfra owns 74 per cent in PKTCL in joint venture with Power Grid Corporation of India.“The transaction is in line with the strategic plan of monetising non-core business and focus on major growth areas like defence and EPC business,” Reliance Infrastructure which has a consolidated debt of Rs 25,100.81 crore as on March 31, said in the statement.The sale is expected to be completed in the current financial year, ATL said in a separate press release. The acquisition will add around 3,521 circuit kilometres of transmission lines to Adani's assets. All assets are currently operating at an average availability of over 99.5 per cent, Adani statement said.In August, the company sold its cement business to Birla Corporation in a Rs 4,800 crore deal. The monetisation of roads and the Mumbai power businesses are at an advanced stage, RInfra release stated.RInfra is also looking to sell its 11 toll road assets to an overseas buyer for more than $1.5 billion.Monetisation of roads and the Mumbai power businesses are in advanced stage, RInfra statement said. Ambani had at the company’s annual general meeting last month stated that RInfra's focus is to be debt free on a standalone basis. SBI Capital Markets is acting as financial advisor to Reliance Infra for this transaction, the company said.“With this acquisition, ATL will enjoy substantial benefit of scale driving and is in sync with the deep-rooted strategy of ATL to enhance the value for the stakeholders through both organic as well as inorganic growth,” said Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group.“The proposed Transaction is subject to due diligence, definitive documentation, applicable regulatory approvals and certain other conditions. Further announcements will be made at an appropriate stage," RInfra statement added.Reliance Infra stock closed marginally higher at Rs 591 on the BSE.