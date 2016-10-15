India all set to expand nuclear power capacity

Even as anti-nuclear activists plan to intensify their campaign against expansion of nuclear assets in the country, India and Russia are going ahead to ink fresh pact to expand the capacity of Kudankulam nuclear power facility in Tamil Nadu by an additional 2,000 mw.



The two sides would sign a general framework agreement to set up the third set of nuclear reactors (unit five and six) at the site that will take up the total size of the power plant to 6,000 mw. Each unit comprise of 1,000 mw unit.



“Russia and India finalised 'general framework agreement' and a credit protocol' for units 5 and 6 and are planning to announce it after bilateral talks between Prime minister Narendra Modi and Russian president Vladimir Putin on Saturday in Goa on the sidelines of BRICS summit,” government sources said.



The first 1,000 mw reactor at Kudankulam is already operational while work is going on to commission unit 2, 3 and 4. India and Russia are exploring possibility to scale up the plant capacity to 10,000 mw.



The Kudankulam unit 1 has been jointly built by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) and Russia's Rosatom. The agreement for the project was inked by former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and then Soviet Union ppresident Mikhail Gorbachev in 1988 but actual work on the ground started only in 1997.



The unit 1 and unit 2 of Kudankulam plant were built at a cost of Rs 20,962 crore. A major share of power generated in the plant goes to Tamil Nadu, followed by Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry.



The two countries signed the master framework agreement for the construction of the second stage (the third and fourth power units) at the site in 2014. In December the same year, the sides signed documents allowing the construction to begin.



In December 2014, Moscow and New Delhi signed a document on strategic vision of serial construction of nuclear power units in India by using Russian technologies.



The document outlines plans for the construction of more than 20 nuclear power units in India;



cooperation in the construction of Russia-designed NPPs in third countries as well as joint uranium extraction; the production of nuclear fuel and nuclear waste disposal.



