Cumulative solar capacity in India hits 8.6gw: Mercom

By PTI Oct 04 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Power
Cumulative solar capacity in India has reached 8,643 mw as of September 2016, the global clean energy research and communications firm, Mercom Capital Group, said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Mercom said it is forecasting solar installations to reach approximately 4.8 gw for 2016. So far in 2016 alone, the figure reads 3.8 gw.

"Approximately, 500 mw of solar (power projects) has been installed in about a month since Mercom last reported installation figures for India. Four states have crossed the 1 gw solar installation mark," it said.

Of the 8.6 gw installed so far, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh have seen significant activity and account for 59 per cent of total installations.

India currently has 14 gw of solar projects at various stages of development and another 7 gw is waiting to be auctioned.

Solar installations are continuing to grow, even with a slowdown in power demand, a decline in capacity utilisation among thermal projects and the availability of cheap power on the power exchanges across the country.

"The challenge is going to come next year when approximately 9 gw of solar power is forecast to be installed. Unless the 'must run' status for solar projects is strictly enforced, we are going to see some challenges," said Mercom Capital Group CEO Raj Prabhu.

