Carbon emitting firms may find loans costlier

Thermal power, steel, cement, sugar and core manufacturing industries that contribute more to carbon emissions may find bank borrowings more expensive going forward as the central bank is toying with the idea of asking banks to set aside higher risk weights while lending to such companies.



At the 3rd State Bank of India (SBI) Banking and Economics Conclave, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor SS Mundra on Wednesday said, “There is a possibility that the industries which are adding to the carbon emission and financed by the banking system, (the) banking system may be asked to assign more risk weight to them which will translate into requirement for more capital.”



Mundra was, however, quick to add that the idea being discussed as part of the climate change protocol is very nascent and may also sound “abstract” at present.



The increase in risk weight means banks would have to set aside more capital as provisioning and the borrowers will have to pay for it through higher lending rates.



Vibha Batra, an independent analyst, explained, “Right now, the risk weights are all based on the underline risks as measured by the external credit rating agencies. If higher risk weights on the companies with large carbon footprint were to be adopted, it would necessitate high capital allocation.”



“As capital is the most expensive form of funding, higher capital requirement would make bank borrowing of such companies more expensive. Thus such borrower companies would be paying the price for carbon footprint in the form of higher funding cost,” Batra said.



Mundra also said there is a move to have some risk weights on exposures to government bonds. The RBI is opposing it at international fora, but if a 5 per cent risk weight for state bond holdings and 2 per cent for central government ones comes in, banks’ provisions will go up by up to Rs 7,000 crore. Further, the large exposure framework to be introduced soon may also entail an increase in provisions as borrowers get classified differently, he said. Mundra also flagged the issue of pensions, saying it is something which the banks have overlooked till now and requires attention. He said the migration to the IFRS system of accounting may also lead to a jump in provisioning, thus increasing the capital requirements.



Speaking about credit growth, Mundra said that the link between the bank credit and GDP has weakened over the years as banks have started accommodating companies through other sources like commercial paper (CP) and bonds. Historical correlation between GDP growth and banks’ credit expansion is fast eroding due to proliferation of other institutions, and lenders will have to make a slew of changes to regain their share he said.



He said the share of non-bank sources like NBFCs, housing finance companies and CPs has increased to 38.6 per cent in March 2016 from 35.2 per cent in March 2014. The total credit dispensed by the non-bank entities has increased to 37.40 per cent in these two years, which is twice the pace of the 19.22 per cent growth reported by banks, he said.



Mundra said a “stable multiplier” of real GDP growth and bank credit may emerge only in the medium term, once the banks overcome a slew of impediments such as asset quality stress, revival in private sector investments, and when inflation starts trending lower, which will lead to lower lending rates and push loan demand.



He also warned that in the coming years, public sector banks could face a crisis of leadership as a large number of senior officials would be retiring and “they cannot like a driverless car”. The government has been slow in appointing top officials in public sector banks.



“In public sector banks, of the total 20 CEOs there is one vacant position, 8 of them are retiring in 2017, 10 of them are retiring in the year 2018 and only one who will be retiring beyond next few years,” Mundra said.



Executive directors, either already retired or retiring in 2016 is five; 2017 is seven; 2018 10; 2019-12; and only three remaining will retire in 2020, he said.



“Come slightly below, 73 per cent of the deputy general managers (DGM) and general managers are above 55 years of age and another 23 per cent are in the age group 50-55 years.”



“Unlike a car where we can talk about driverless car but I think we are far away when we can talk about a leaderless bank. I think that is not going to happen tomorrow.”



“So if you look at public sector banks leaving SBI as I am unable to comment on that at this point of time for variety of reasons.”



“So this is whole profile of leadership, the succession line. It can't be driverless car. This is another area which needs a serious attention,” Mundra said.



(With inputs from PTI)



