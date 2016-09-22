Adani solar plant is world's largest

Adani Green Energy (Tamil Nadu), a part of the Adani group, on Wednesday unveiled a 648mw solar power plant, claimed to be the world’s largest, in Tamil Nadu.



The Rs 4,550-crore plant has come up at Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram, a southern district of the state. The entire 648 MW is now connected with the Kamuthi 400 KV substation of Tant­ransco, the firm said.



The plant is part of the state government’s ambitious, yet achievable, target of generating 3,000mw, unveiled in its solar energy policy in 2012. The company said it sourced equipment and machinery from various parts of the world to set up the 648mw plant in eight months. Around 8,500 personnel worked on it to achieve an average installation of 11mw per day to commission the plant in the stipulated time.



“This is a momentous occasion for the state of Tamil Nadu as well as the entire country. We are extremely happy to dedicate the plant to the nation. A plant of this magnitude reinstates the country’s ambitions of becoming one of the leading green energy producers in the world,” said Gautam Adani, chairman, Adani group. He also thanked Tamil Nadu chief minister, J Jayalalithaa for the support extended by her and the state government in achieving the feat.



The plant is now ready to generate the 648mw of clean energy.



The Adani group is in a phase of revolutionising the renewable energy ecosystem of India by building solar power plants, solar parks and manufacturing facilities and the 648mw plant is a step in that direction, the company statement said.



