Will reveal everything in LS about demonetization 'scam':Rahul

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today accused the government of not allowing him to speak in Parliament on demonetization, which he dubbed as the "biggest scam", and said he would reveal in the House what was behind the move to scrap high denomination notes.



Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Gandhi said that his party wants debate on demonetization so that the truth can come to the fore, but the government is running away from it.



The Congress Vice President said that when he gets a chance to speak about demonetization in the House, "the Prime Minister will not be able to even sit there".



"The Prime Minister is giving speeches across the country but is afraid of coming to the Lok Sabha and is not willing to sit there," Gandhi said and asked what could be the reason for this "nervousness".



"Demonetization is the biggest scam in the history of India.... I want to speak in Lok Sabha. I will tell everything there," Gandhi said and accused the government of not allowing him to speak in the House on the issue.



The Congress leader was speaking after his party said in Lok Sabha that it was ready to debate the issue but the government demanded that it should first apologise to the people of the country for stalling Parliament proceedings for 16 days, leading to uproar and adjournment of the House.



Gandhi said initially the Government spoke about black-money, then moved to counterfeit currency and then again to a cashless society campaign. He said, "I want to tell about the the biggest scam committed by Narendra Modi single handedly" and present the "voice of people, specially poor, who have suffered due to this move".



He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come to the House so that it can be discussed "what demonetization is, who has benefited from this decision is and what it means for whom".



He added that the government had initially proposed debate on demonetization to which his party agreed but then the government backtracked. "If they allow me to speak in Parliament, you will see an earthquake will happen," Gandhi told reporters.



