Will eradicate corruption, if brought to power: Kejriwal

AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his party will take every step to curb corruption in business and transport sectors if they form the government in Punjab.



Releasing AAP's election manifesto yesterday, he said his party will remove "Inspector Raj" and the people will no longer have to tolerate "Gunda Tax" if AAP comes to power.



He said a new business hub will also be constructed in Ropad. "To make Taxation transparent and easy, all the taxes, including the Value Added Tax (VAT) will be reduced just like we did in Delhi.



In the next five years, the tax paid here will be the lowest in the country," he said. "Our party is dedicated to erase corruption and to make it possible, we will start single-window system in the state," he added.



He announced that the defunct industries will be given tax relaxation and will be restarted. "A special package will also be given to recall the companies which shunned Punjab. The lands will also be provided at cheaper rates," he said.



