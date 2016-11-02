Trump 'unqualified, unfit' for president: Clinton

Intensifying her attack on Donald Trump, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has said her Republican rival is "unfit" and "unqualified" to become the next US president.



A week ahead of the next general election, Clinton, 69, made a strong case for her presidency citing her work experience over the last three decades.



"One week from today, we will be choosing our next president and commander-in-chief of the United States. I don't think the choice could be any clearer," she said in Dale City, some 112 kms west of Orlando in Florida, a key battleground state for the November 8 general elections.



Clinton spend her entire day in Florida yesterday campaigning and also addressed three rallies in the state.



"I have spent my career fighting for children and families. I have served in the United States Senate, served on the senate armed services committee; I was in the situation room when we brought Osama Bin Laden to justice," she said.



"I represented you as your secretary of state, going to 112 countries, negotiating with friend and foe alike. I am ready to serve, if you give me the great honour of being your president," Clinton said as the crowd chanted "Hillary! Hillary! Hillary!".



"If you think about all of the issues that separate Donald Trump from me, it could be his dangerous statements about nuclear weapons. When a journalist told Donald Trump that people were worried about how causally he talks about nuclear weapons, he said 'well then why are we making them?" she said.



Clinton said about Trump that this is a man who thinks that he is better than Presidents Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama, "literally better than anybody I guess. And when you think about it, what he said at the convention, I alone can fix it runs counter to who we are as Americans".



"We work together. So there are many reasons why I think it is fair to conclude that Donald Trump is unqualified and unfit to be president," she asserted.



"For my entire life, I've been a woman. When I think about what we now know about Donald Trump and what he's been doing for 30 years, he sure has spent a lot of time demeaning, degrading, insulting, and assaulting women. And I got to tell you, some of what we've learned - some of this stuff is very upsetting," Clinton said.



She said Trump called women "ugly", "disgusting" and "nasty" all the time. "He calls women pigs, rates bodies on a scale from one to ten. We just heard from Alicia, she was Miss Universe when Donald Trump owned the pageant. Well, he said she put on some weight," Clinton alleged.



"It made him angry, so he called her Miss Piggy, called her Miss Housekeeping because she's a beautiful Latina. He brought a bunch of reporters to a gym to watch him order her around to exercise.



Can we just stop for a minute and reflect on the absurdity of Donald Trump finding fault with Miss Universe?" she asked.



