Trump disdain for American democratic traditions: Clinton

Donald Trump has disdain for American democratic traditions and the country, cutting across party lines, is increasingly getting united against the Republican presidential nominee, his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton has said.



"Both Democrats and Republicans are uniting to reject Trump's unprecedented statements, his refusal to commit to accept the election results, his declaration that the mission to displace ISIS from Mosul is a disaster just as it is starting and countless statements belittling and demeaning women," Clinton, 68, said at a New Hampshire rally yesterday where she was joined by Senator Elizabeth Warren.



The former secretary of state expressed her concern for the issues that keep working-families up at night with 70- year-old Trump's "disdain" for American democratic traditions.



She highlighted reports of a suit against Trump's New Jersey golf club by a former employee, alleging a hostile workplace where he experienced both physical and verbal harassment because he is gay.



Clinton said she stood next to Donald Trump in three debates for four and a half hours proving once again she has the stamina to be president. "During that debate, Donald said something. Well, he said a lot of things that were troubling but he said something truly horrifying.



He became the first person running for president – Republican or Democrat – to refuse to say that he would respect the results of this election. Now, that is a direct threat to our democracy," she alleged.



"I am not going to try to call it anything else because that is what it is. All this talk about the election being rigged, trying to stir up people who are supporting him at his rallies, that is a direct threat to our democracy and I got to tell you – as your secretary of state, I went to 112 countries and I went to countries where people were jailed for being political opponents, where they were exiled, where they were killed. I take this really seriously,"



Clinton said.



Clinton said the peaceful transfer of power is one of the things that makes the US a country great – something that Americans cannot lose. "Something we should not ever doubt. We cannot give in to cynicism, and I do not think we are. I will tell you what is exciting to me is across this country, at the very moment Donald Trump is making this unprecedented attack on our fundamental values, our institutions, millions of people are standing up for democracy, registering, volunteering, voting early," she said.



Meanwhile, Warren said, "she (Clinton) gets under his thin skin like nobody else. She is calling him out of his mysterious tax returns. She exposes him for what he is – temperamentally unfit and totally unqualified to be president of the US".



