Splitsville in Samajwadi family feud

The big fight in the raging family war over political turf threatened to split the Samajwadi Party on a bitter Sunday, when both sides took aim at the biggest names from the rival camp.



The day started with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav sacking his uncle Shivpal Yadav as cabinet minister, along with three others aligned with Shivpal, party supreme Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger brother. In response, Shivpal expelled his cousin brother and the party’s Rajya Sabha MP from the party for six years.



Shivpal and Ramgopal are both party bigwigs and actions against them have only confused the party rank and file and



prompted seniors to try and step in to end what is turning out to be a political free-for-all.



PTI adds from Lucknow:



The chief minister recommended to Governor Ram Naik that cabinet ministers Shivpal, Narad Rai and Om Prakash Singh and minister of state Sayeda Shadab Fatima be dismissed from his ministry. A Raj Bhawan communique said the recommendation was accepted with immediate effect.



Following the extreme action against supporters of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh, the camp followers of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav got into a huddle at the residence of the SP supremo at a stone's throw distance from the CM's bungalow to decide the next course of action.



The fast-paced developments came a day ahead of a mega meeting of party MPs, MLAs, MLCs and ministers convened by Mulayam where some tough decisions are likely to be taken. Sunday’s actions stirred the political circles ahead of the Assembly polls in the state early next year as the tense stand-off between Akhilesh and Shivpal gave rise to intense speculation about a possible split in SP.



Some SP leaders even suggested that a new party named National Samajwadi Party or Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party with motorcycle as its symbol could be launched by the chief minister. For his part, Akhilesh clarified later in theday that there was no question of a split. "I will remain in the party and will keep strengthening it," senior minister Rajendra Chaudhary quoted Akhilesh as having told the meeting of SP legislature party at his residence here. The chief minister also said he would participate in all programmes of the party and participate in the silver jubiliee celebrations of SP on November 5, Chaudhary said in a press release, adding, however, that would go ahead with his 'rath yatra' that is expected to begin on November 3.



According to Chaudhary, Akhilesh told the legislators that Mulayam was his father and leader. "From both points of view, I will keep serving him during my life time. I will abide by all his directives," he said. The chief minister warned that action will be taken against those who conspired against his father. "Some people have conspired trouble me. I will take action against them and their supporters," he warned.



Party legislators who met at the residence of the chief minister were said to be in a belligerent mood, opposing any action that could sideline Akhilesh in the run-up to the Assembly polls. The tenor of the delegates was to crack the whip on supporters of Amar Singh, whose induction into the party two months ago had triggered a similar hullabaloo, according to party sources.



Shivpal said after his sacking from the state cabinet that his removal from the Akhilesh ministry was an attempt by some people to weaken the Samajwadi Party and that he was not worried about being dropped, asserting that the upcoming Assembly polls would be fought under Mulayam’s leadership.



