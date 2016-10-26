SP unity show barely hides fissures in the family

A day after a public meltdown that drove his party to the brink, Samajwadi Party strongman and patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav attempted to portray the impression that Tuesday was an all-new morning. At a media briefing, he insisted that the "party and family are united".



However, what was on view exposed more of the fratricidal war in the Samajwadi family than it concealed. On stage with Mulayam was brother Shivpal Yadav, chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s estranged uncle, and former minister’s in the state cabinet, all sacked by the CM. Akhilesh, though was missing.



Mulayam remained non committal on whether the men would be reinstated, saying the chief minister would decide. Sources close to the chief minister endorsed this in a manner that showed that the family feud was far from over. Reports suggested that Akhilesh would only consider taking back the sacked men, all Shivpal camp followers, only if his uncle and Mulayam’s cousin Ramgopal Yadav was taken back into the party and his expulsion revoked.



Gradually, more of the fissures started showing. When asked about the CM face for the polls, it was evident the patriarch was playing safe. No one would be projected. After the elections, in case Samajwadi Party returned to power, the elected legislators would decide on the chief minister. "Ours is a democratic party. First let us get majority and then elected representatives will select their CM. Presently, Akhilesh is CM, does anyone have any problem?"



PTI adds from Lucknow: There were reports that both Shivpal and Akhilesh met Mulayam during the day in what seemed like last-ditch efforts to avert a collapse, even a split in the party. Unconfirmed reports also suggested that Shivpal and Akhilesh had met late on Monday to iron out their differences.



Mulayam told newspersons that the Samajwadi Party had come to power in 2012 because of him only. Yet, Akhilesh was made the chief minister. He however, ruled out becoming the chief minister with assembly elections a few months away. "My entire life is devoted for the welfare of the people and I will continue to work for them," he said.



Mulayam strongly defended party MP Amar Singh, who is being blamed by the Akhilesh faction for the problems in the family, asking "why to drag him in all this? My family and party are united. All workers are united. There are some conspirators, who do not have any mass base," Mulayam told a hurriedly convened press conference.



On brother Ramgopal Yadav's statement on the genesis of the crisis, Mulayam said, “I do not give him any importance now." It was a harsh put-down for someone who had been his confidante during the party’s rise to power.



Outside the state SP headquarters, tension once again ran high with followers of Shivpal and Akhilesh raising slogans in favour of their respective leaders. Police had to be deployed in large number outside the SP central office in view of the clashes between supporters of rival sides.



