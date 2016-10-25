LoginRegister
SP feud: Shivpal, Akhilesh flock Mulayam's residence

By PTI Oct 25 2016 , Lucknow

Tags: Politics
A day after high drama at a key meeting of the ruling Samajwadi Party, its state unit chief Shivpal Yadav today said all was well in the party as he visited Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence and was joined in later by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

"All is well in the party and the Mulayam family. I am with 'netaji' (Mulayam). We will abide by whatever directive is given by him," he said. Shivpal was answering questions from media persons at the SP headquarters here which had witnessed high drama and ugly scenes with Shivpal calling his nephew Akhilesh a liar and even snatching the mike from him yesterday.

Shivpal today drove to the residence of Mulayam to see him. The SP supremo is suffering from severe toothache and is taking rest at his residence.

The Chief Minister also separately visited the residence of the SP supremo. Outside the state SP headquarters, tension once again ran high with followers of Shivpal and Akhilesh raising slogans in favour of their respective leaders.

Police had to be deployed in large number outside the SP central office in view of the clashes between supporters of rival sides. Cordons were set up this morning on the roads leading to Vikramaditya Marg where the SP office is situated.

Shivpal reached the party office this morning and discussed party matters with minister Gayatri Prajapati and sacked minister Om Prakash Singh.

