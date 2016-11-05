Shivpal says not interested in being CM

An aggrieved Samajwadi Party state unit president Shivpal Yadav on Saturday turned emotional during the silver jubilee celebrations, saying that his blood has been sacrificed for the betterment of the party and his sights were not on chief ministerial post.



Yadav said, “We know that infiltrators have entered in our party, who create such conditions. Akhilesh has done well; I want say the responsibility of the Public Works Department that he gave me, has done good work. No matter how much you insult me or dismiss me, I know that I have done good work,” “I want to tell SP workers, It is because of Netaji's struggle and the risks he took that the Samajwadi Party was able to form a government in Uttar Pradesh not once, but thrice,” he added. Shivpal Yadav said nothing tangible has so far been achieved in forging an alliance with like-minded parties.



He said, party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav will take a final call for an alliance with the Congress and other parties. The event is being seen as yet another show of strength in Samajwadi Party's first family barely 48 hours after Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav launched his 'Vikas se Vijay Rath Yatra' on Thursday. Akhilesh and state party chief Shivpal Yadav have asked their supporters to mobilise support for the silver jubilee function.



