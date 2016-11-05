Shivpal pushes aside Akhilesh's loyalist on stage
Nov 05 2016 , Lucknow
Tags: Politics
Samajwadi Party state president Shivpal Yadav was today seen pushing aside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's loyalist on stage when he started addressing the party's silver jubilee celebrations here.
Javed Abidi was addressing the gathering in favour of Akhilesh, terming him as "future of the party". While he was speaking, Shivpal pushed him back and the party leader
Om Prakash Singh got hold of the mike.
"Everyone should maintain discipline.Indiscipline will not be tolerated," Shivpal said.
However, party sources claimed Abidi's name was included in the list of speakers but whatever Shivpal did, was on the directions of party surpemo Mulayam Singh Yadav.
