LoginRegister
You are here » Home

Shivpal pushes aside Akhilesh's loyalist on stage

By PTI Nov 05 2016 , Lucknow

Tags: Politics
Samajwadi Party state president Shivpal Yadav was today seen pushing aside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's loyalist on stage when he started addressing the party's silver jubilee celebrations here.

Javed Abidi was addressing the gathering in favour of Akhilesh, terming him as "future of the party". While he was speaking, Shivpal pushed him back and the party leader

Om Prakash Singh got hold of the mike.

"Everyone should maintain discipline.Indiscipline will not be tolerated," Shivpal said.

However, party sources claimed Abidi's name was included in the list of speakers but whatever Shivpal did, was on the directions of party surpemo Mulayam Singh Yadav.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM POLITICS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Roadmap needed
    The futuristic architecture of the worldwide web requires clarity

    The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), registered as a not-for-profit organisation in the US, has just taken charge of the w

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Susan Visvanathan

One part longing, one part home

Perumal Murugan spoke in Delhi on August 22 at ...

Zehra Naqvi

The strangest of mental illnesses

The mind’s crevices and labyrinths lie largely unexplored, with billions ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter