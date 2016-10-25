Samajwadi Party old guard takes aim at Akhilesh

Hopes for a rapprochement between the warring members of the Samajwadi Party’s first family were dashed as party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav failed to find the middle ground that would have mollified the two sides —the old guard represented by him and fronted by



his brother Shivpal on the one side, and his son Akhilesh Yadav representing the party’s young blood on the other.



At a meeting of party legislators called by Mulayam in Lucknow on Monday, the patriarch seemed not to relent on any of the issues raised by chief minister Akhilesh – only saying that he would continue to be CM. For the rest he dismissed outright all suggestions for clipping the wings of close confidante and Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh and those for sidelining Shivpal and his supporters.



The meeting disintegrated into chaos and ended abruptly, with slogan shouting interrupting Mulayam’s speech. There was one particularly low moment, available on mobile video, when Shivpal appeared to snatch the microphone while Akhilesh was speaking. There were no signs of a lull in the hostilities which was being played out in full public view. Mulayam appeared to be siding with Shivpal and Amar Singh, and reprimanded Akhilesh, asking him, “What is your capability? Can you win elections?"



PTI adds from Lucknow: The proceedings reached a flashpoint when Akhilesh Amar Singh, who recently returned to SP, of having planted a story in a leading English daily in which he was called 'Aurangzeb' and Mulayam 'Shahjahan'. Mughal emperor Shahjahan was imprisoned by his son Aurangzeb in his last years. Shivpal, who was standing close by, was seen snatching away the microphone from Akhilesh and calling him a "liar". "The Chief Minister is lying...The Chief Minister is lying," he told the gathering. Shivpal also demanded that Mulayam take over the helm of the government.



Meanwhile, having maintained all along that SP is its main rival in the upcoming assembly polls, BJP said the main priority of the ruling party is saving the Yadav family and not the state's people and wondered if the family fight is over the "loot" of public money since it came to power five years back.



