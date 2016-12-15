Rahul writing last chapter of Congress-free India: BJP

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of practising "propaganda of falsehood and rumours", BJP today claimed that Congress Vice President is writing the last chapter of "Congress-mukt Bharat" and eroding the party's base.



"He is writing the last chapter of Congress-mukt Bharat (Congress-free India) through his flop and expired script and eroding whatever base the party has been left with.



"Congress and Rahul Gandhi don't have any fact or logic. They are engaged in a conspiracy to weaken the fight against black money and corruption through rumours and propaganda of falsehood. Congress and its allies should keep in mind that this is a battle of honesty versus dishonesty," Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said in a statement.



Citing BJP's wins and losses of Congress in state and recent local polls, he said the country is moving towards becoming "Congress-free".



The political drama of the "brand new leader" of the grand old party is also responsible for this, he claimed.



Training guns on Gandhi over alleged corruption involving his party, Naqvi said when "skeletons of corruption" start coming out, they will disturb the "yuvraj's (prince) political calculations".



Corruption and loot is in the DNA of Congress, he alleged. Latest revelation in the VVIP chopper scam is indicative of the involvement of Congress' first family, he claimed, insisting this is the reason the opposition party and its "yuvraj" see corruption everywhere.



Earlier too Gandhi had levelled "baseless and illogical" allegations but Congress had to face embarrassment and was exposed when the truth came out, the Union Minister said.



Referring to Gandhi's attack on BJP over the Lalit Modi episode last year, he said the Congress leader had then also said an earthquake will come when he speaks on the issue.



"Rahul Gandhi spoke on the issue in Parliament but no earthquake came, but Congress lost state elections one by one," he said.



