Rahul calls note ban "Modi-made disaster"

Dubbing demonetisation as "Modi-made disaster", Rahul Gandhi today claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi would write off Rs 8 lakh crore loans of the 50 rich families who funded his election campaign from the money people have deposited in banks after the note ban.



"Those 50 families have made Narendra Modi and helped him sit on the chair. With their money he fought elections and became PM ... I will give it in writing that in 50 days things will not come back to normalcy and people's money will be in the bank for three to five months, and you would see the Indian economy getting stalled.



"And you will also see, after two to three months that the poor people's money will go into the pockets of those 50 families. You will see, Rs 8 lakh crore loan of these 50 families written off," he said addressing 'Notebandi Rally' here.



"If this doesn't happen you can ask me. This is the truth of this suited-booted government. It has snatched your money and axed your legs. Your money will go in the pockets of those rich," he said.



Gandhi alleged that about Rs six lakh crore was deposited in the banks in September before the announcement of demonetisation move and the money belonged to BJP and Modi's friends.



"In September six lakh crore rupees was deposited in the bank. Before this, that much money was not deposited in any bank. Whose money was it? It was the money of Narendra Modi's friends and BJP's friends. this is the truth and we will tell this truth to the people," he said.



"As it is said a man-made disaster, in the same way demonetization is Modi-made disaster," the Congress Vice-President said as he targeted the Prime Minister squarely blaming him for the hardships post-demonetisation.



Ours is the fight for poor and honest people and we will fight it across India. We will remove this suited-booted government from Delhi and we will show how it is done, he said.



"For the first time in the history of India, Prime Minister has attacked the poor people of this country. Usually the Prime Minister works for the country. They work for the economy, but Narendra Modi has attacked our economic system,"



The Congress leader also referred to the lavish wedding reception hosted by Karnataka politician G Janardhan Reddy for his daughter where, he claimed, Rs 500 crore in new currency notes was spent.



"Here is a case where at a marriage function in (Janardhan) Reddy's family we got to see Rs 500 crore in new currency notes. Also, before the (demonetisation) decision was made, the BJP members in Bihar and Odisha bought property," he alleged.



Gandhi said the decision of demonetising Rs 1000 and Rs 500 currency notes was neither aimed against corruption and black money, nor the one per cent rich people of the country, but the honest, the poor farmers and workers of India.



"The decision of demonetisation is not against corruption and black money. It is also not against the one per cent rich people of India. The decision is against the honest, farmers, poor people and workers of India," he said.



Noting that "all black money is not cash and all cash is not black money", Rahul asked why Narendra Modi was "protecting" those having ill-gotten money in Swiss banks and not revealing their names in Parliament.



"All Swiss bank account holders' names have been submitted in a list. We have been asking for the past two- and-a-half years for revealing the names of the thieves on the floor of Parliament. Why hasn't he not revealed the names? Why Narendra Modiji is protecting them?" he said.



He also demanded that Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi, wanted in India for financial wrongdoing, be brought back from London.



