PM Modi to address BJP lawmakers, likely to corner Rahul Gandhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Parliamentary Party meeting to discuss the strategy to counter the opposition’s charges against the government is currently underway.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the gathering in which a decision could be taken regarding the debate on demonetisation on the final day of the Winter Session of Parliament.



The Prime Minister is expected to take on Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who claimed that he has information on "personal corruption" of the former. The BJP has dismissed it as "the joke of the year" and has challenged Gandhi to make public the information.



Later today, about 15 opposition parties plan to march from the Parliament to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to lodge a formal protest with President Pranab Mukherjee over the government's move to ban high-value currency notes.



The Winter Session of Parliament saw virtually no work done as the government and opposition continued to lock horns over the demonetisation move and shifting the onus on each other for repeated disruptions.



Meanwhile, a delegation of senior Congress leaders will be meeting Prime Minister Modi today to demand relief for debt-ridden farmers. They are also expected to express their apprehension at not being allowed to speak in the Parliament.



According to reports, the delegation will submit a memorandum to the Prime Minister.



A total of 16 Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Ghulam Nabi Azad, would be calling on the Prime Minister.



