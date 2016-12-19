Opposition trying to defend the dishonest: PM

Scaling up his attack on Opposition over demonetisation issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today alleged Parliament was not allowed to function as opposition parties were trying to defend the dishonest and were running away from a debate on the issue of corruption and black money.



Addressing BJP's 'parivartan rally' here, he also said some politicians tried to "provoke" people standing in ATM queues, but their designs were not allowed to succeed as the common man was patient and understood that larger interest of the country was at stake.



Modi said at an all-party meeting convened before the Winter session of Parliament, he had suggested a debate on simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state assemblies and donations to political parties.



But Parliament was not allowed to function for a month as the opposition parties were not interested in a discussion on the two issue, the Prime Minister said.



He said earlier, the opposition used to disrupt Parliament as they wanted to expose the corrupt, bring out scams. But this time, Parliament was disrupted as opposition wanted to defend the dishonest and hence were running away from debate, he alleged.



"Our agenda is to fight for a country free of corruption and black money. But their agenda is to close (disrupt) Parliament...I am puzzled," Modi said.



Singling out Congress, he said its leaders have often claimed that lat Rajiv Gandhi brought computer and mobile phone to the common man in India. "But now when I say mobile phone can be used as a bank, they say the poor do not have cell phone...They said people do not have bank accounts. Now they claim poor went to the bank, but there was no money...They are spreading lies."



Modi said Congress has always shied away from being accountable to the people and recalled a saying about then AICC Treasurer Sitaram Kesri to drive home the point.



"Na khata, na bahi, jo Kesri kahe wahi sahi", he said implying that Congress never believed in accounts and ledgers when it came to its funding.



The Prime Minister told the gathering that the decision to demonetise Rs 1000 and Rs 500 currency notes has shown that there are two sides in the country -- one consisting of a "handful" of people who have been defending those who exploit the middle class and snatch the right of the poor and the other comprising of those who are fighting corruption and the scourge of black money.



He also hailed the efforts of the Election Commission to get rid of black money from electoral system and said the BJP welcomes it. Attacking the Akhilesh Yadav Government in Uttar Pradesh, Modi alleged that goons are troubling the people openly as they have the blessings of those in power in the state. He hoped that people of the sate will "vote for change" in the assembly polls due early next year.



The PM asked people to spread the word that government is beginning a lucky draw scheme for people using cards and e wallets for purchases and merchants accepting digital payments.



He said only those who buy anything between Rs 50 and Rs 3000 will be eligible for the draw as it is meant to encourage the common man and not the rich.



