Mulayam, son race against time to muster majority support

With all attempts at brokering peace in the ruling SP having come to naught, rival factions led by Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh were today racing against time to enlist support of party MPs, MLAs and delegates to prove majority before the Election Commission.



Seeking to retain the 'Samajwadi Party' name and its election symbol 'cycle', SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and brother Shivpal rushed to the national capital this morning to furnish details of support he enjoys in the embattled party to the poll panel, while his Chief Minister son stayed put at his official residence here collecting signed affidavits to back his claim of majority support.



Akhilesh, who has refused to back down so far despite meeting Mulayam after being urged to do so by peace brokers like minister Azam Khan, SP's Muslim face, was claimed to have secured signed affidavits of over 200 MLAs and MLCs, insiders said.



SP MP Naresh Agarwal, who is close to the Chief Minister, claimed a majority of the party MLAs, MLCs and MPs were with Akhilesh. He was confident that the EC would allot the 'cycle' symbol to the Akhilesh camp.



Cabinet minister Ravidas Malhotra, who was present at the meeting, quoted Akhilesh as saying, "Netaji is my father. I have asked him (Mulayam) to give me authority for three months. After returning to power, he may decide whatever he wants."



Another UP minsiter Shanklal Manjhi, who too attended the meeting, said, "SP is incomplete without 'Netaji' but Akhilesh is its face. Without him party is incomplete."



Sources in the Mulayam camp said the party supremo was armed with signed affidavits of MLAs, MLCs and MPs which he would furnish to the EC but their number was not immediately clear.



Akhilesh told his supporters, who met him at his 5, Kalidas Marg residence, to gear up for the elections and ensure a landslide for the party.



The Election Commission had yesterday announced a 7 phase poll in Uttar Pradesh to be held between February 11 and March 8.



