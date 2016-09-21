Mulayam appoints 'outsider' Amar as SP general secretary

In the ongoing power tussle among the Yadav clan, Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav sent a strong signal to his son and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav by appointing Amar Singh as party general secretary on Tuesday.



“You have been appointed general secretary of Samajwadi Party. I hope in the coming days you will strengthen the party in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections,” said Mulayam in a handwritten letter to Amar. The newly-appointed general secretary tweeted, “I feel obliged for being appointed as national general secretary of @samajwadiparty. I’m grateful to Mulayam Singh Yadav.”



This has come a rude shock to Akhilesh Yadav and his camp. Akhilesh had openly targeted Amar Singh branding him as an “outsider trying to create a rift in the family”. He had also issued a stern warning that “any outsider trying to create trouble will be thrown out of the party”. Besides Akhilesh, his uncle Ramgopal Yadav had also targeted Amar Singh.



The move to appoint Amar Singh as the party’s general secretary came at a time when Akhilesh’s uncle and state unit chief, Shivpal Yadav, has been purging the Akhilesh and Ramgopal “loyalists” from the organisation. So far he has expelled seven leaders, which include three MLCs, part of Akhilesh Yadav’s core group, and four heads of the party organisations.



At this juncture with Shivpal carrying out his purges and Mulayam Singh Yadav bringing back Amar Singh, the chief minister and his camp seemed to have been pushed into a corner.



Amar Singh, also called the “ultimate survivor” in Delhi's political circle was one of the most influential leaders and SP general secretary before he along with his close associate Jaya Prada was expelled in February 2010.



He had floated his own political party, Rashtriya Lok Manch, in 2011 and fielded candidates in 2012 UP assembly polls, but none of his candidates won. He had also joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal to contest the 2014 Lok Sabha poll from Fatehpur Sikri but lost.



In May this year, Mulayam Singh Yadav brought him back and nominated him to Rajya Sabha.



