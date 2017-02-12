LoginRegister
Modi likes peeping into bathrooms, not doing his job: Rahul

By PTI Feb 12 2017 , Lucknow

Tags: Politics
Taking a swipe at Narendra Modi for his "raincoat in bathroom" barb at Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said the Prime Minister was more interested in "peeping into bathrooms of people".

The Congress Vice President also said that the Prime Minister will get a "jolt" once the results of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are out.

"Modi likes to read janampatri (horoscope), search Google and peep into the bathrooms of people...but he is a failure as a Prime Minister," he said at a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav where the SP-Congress alliance released a 10-point Common Minimum Programme (CMP).

"He (Modi) can do this (peeping into bathrooms) in his free time," Rahul said.

His comments come against the backdrop of the Prime Minister's remarks in Parliament that one should learn the art of "bathing with a raincoat on" from Manmohan Singh as there was not a single taint on him despite so many scams having taken place during his regime.

Modi had said in an election rally in Haridwar yesterday that BJP had a detailed dossier on the Congress leaders.

"Mein Congress ke logon se kehta hoon: jabaan sambhaal kar rakho, warna mere paas aapki poori janampatri padi hui hai (hold your tongue, I have your entire horoscope).

Reacting to this comment, Rahul today dared him saying, "You are the Prime Minister for over past two years...You can take out the janmapatri of Congress and go ahead with it.

