Mayawati dares PM to share account details of BJP leaders

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was fooling the nation post his hasty decision of demonetisation and dared him to share last ten months account details of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs, MLAs and closely related business tycoons.



“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the BJP MPs and MLAs to disclose their account details from November 8 onwards to distract the nation’s attention from the ongoing chaos post demonetisation. I will like to tell Prime Minister Modi if he thinks that he is honest then he should ask his party leaders and few business tycoons close to him to share the their account details of the last 10 months,” said Mayawati.



“The Prime Minister has claimed in his previous programmes that the decision of currency swap was not a hasty one but a well analysed step taken after a preparedness of 10 months. I say all the BJP leaders have converted their black money into white in these ten months. By just asking for account details of his leader from November 8 onwards, the Prime Minister is trying to fool the nation. But it is wrong on his part as the people of our country are not naive, they have the intellect to differentiate between right and wrong,” she added.



Prime Minister Modi had earlier this week directed all the BJP MPs and MLAs to submit details of all transactions they have done through bank accounts from November 8 to December 31 to party president Amit Shah. He also asked them to educate people in their respective constituencies about the benefits of demonetisation.



