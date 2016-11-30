LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Mayawati dares PM to share account details of BJP leaders

By PTI Nov 30 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Politics
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was fooling the nation post his hasty decision of demonetisation and dared him to share last ten months account details of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs, MLAs and closely related business tycoons.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the BJP MPs and MLAs to disclose their account details from November 8 onwards to distract the nation’s attention from the ongoing chaos post demonetisation. I will like to tell Prime Minister Modi if he thinks that he is honest then he should ask his party leaders and few business tycoons close to him to share the their account details of the last 10 months,” said Mayawati.

“The Prime Minister has claimed in his previous programmes that the decision of currency swap was not a hasty one but a well analysed step taken after a preparedness of 10 months. I say all the BJP leaders have converted their black money into white in these ten months. By just asking for account details of his leader from November 8 onwards, the Prime Minister is trying to fool the nation. But it is wrong on his part as the people of our country are not naive, they have the intellect to differentiate between right and wrong,” she added.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier this week directed all the BJP MPs and MLAs to submit details of all transactions they have done through bank accounts from November 8 to December 31 to party president Amit Shah. He also asked them to educate people in their respective constituencies about the benefits of demonetisation.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Divided we stand
    The opposition parties are yet to get their act together

    Opposition parties are in disarray, divided and directionless.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust: 26/11 memories haunt us

Bumped into my old friend Anupam Kher the other day. ...

Ananda Majumdar

The art of prescient politics

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s timely support to the Narendra ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

The good, the bad and the ugly

Most of us allocate a great deal of attention to ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter