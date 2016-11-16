Mamata leads protest march against demonetisation move

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with leaders of National Conference, AAP and NDA constituent Shiv Sena, today led a march to Rashtrapati Bhavan from Parliament, protesting against the Centre's move to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes.



"The march is to save common people from disaster," she told reporters before heading towards the President's House to submit a memorandum seeking reversal of the move.



Besides Banerjee, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, AAP's Bhagwant Mann and Chandrakant Khaire and Gajanan Kirtikar of Shiv Sena took part in the march.



Leaders of the other opposition parties including Congress, Left parties, SP and BSP did not took part in the protest march.



While the opposition parties participating in the march demanded complete reversal of demonetisation of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes, the Shiv Sena differed on the issue and insisted the government to extend the deadline of accepting the old currency.



"We welcome the demonetisation move. But we are against the inconvenience caused to people due to it. We have not signed the memorandum (that will be presented to the President Pranab Mukherjee).



"We are going to submit a separate memorandum seeking redressal of the inconvenience caused to people. We also want the period to be extended," Kirtikar said.



