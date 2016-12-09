Govt, Oppn blame each other for disruption in Parliament

With the winter session of Parliament set to be a washout, the government and the opposition today accused each other of being responsible for it.



Attacking the Centre, Congress leader Ambika Soni said everyone wants Parliament to function, but it is the government's responsibility to ensure its smooth functioning.



"Who does not want Parliament to function?... But it is the prerogative of the government to run it. The Prime Minister should come, sit in the House and listen to the proceedings. Is it not a duty of the Prime Minister to hear what the opposition MPs have to say?" Soni asked.



BSP leader Mayawati said the Prime Minister should come to the House for discussion. She also demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into demonetisation as, she said, there was a lot of talk about irregularities.



CPI(M) leader Md. Salim said the MPs have been coming to Parliament as they want a discussion, but it is the government that should take the initiative to break the logjam.



Refuting the opposition charges, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the ruling party has been ready for a debate from the start of the session itself.



"We have been requesting, persuading opposition parties for it," he said, adding the Congress, Communist parties and the Trinamool Congress did not allow functioning of the House.



He said these parties should apologise to the people for not allowing Parliament to function for 16 days.



Kumar said that even yesterday, the Congress had scuttled the attempt to hold proceedings by calling it a 'Black Day'. He claimed the opposition party was now talking about debate as it felt moral pressure against disrupting proceedings.



Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also questioned the opposition parties.



"What has been happening since November 16 till now, what is it, if not disturbance?" he asked. He said the government has been ready for a debate.



