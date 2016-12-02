Congress has never given India a PM who was prisoner of his own image: Rahul Gandhi

Chairing the Congress parliamentary party meeting here on Friday, vice-president Rahul Gandhi said the country has suffered tremendous damage as a result of the vanity and incompetence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Gandhi said that the Congress has never given India a Prime Minister who was a prisoner of his own image.



“Prime Minister Modi is more interested in TRP politics. Congress has never given India a PM who was a prisoner of his or her own image. We never gave India a Prime Minister who by passed the experience of those sitting in institutions. The country has suffered tremendous damage as a result of the vanity and incompetence of our Prime Minister.



We have never given India a Prime Minister who has based his entire policy-making strategy on TRPs. We have never given a PM who was ready to inflict such tremendous suffering on people of India to protect his own persona,” he said.



Gandhi further said Prime Minister Modi will be judged by history as man who gifted massive political space to anti-India forces by creating opportunistic an BJP-PDP political alliance.



“It is high time the government develops a coherent strategy, we were told that the idea behind strikes was to stop Pakistan from cross border attacks. There have been 21 major attacks and hundreds of ceasefire violations since the strikes. Today, the same person who used to ridicule us sits silently while Kashmir burns,” he added.



Gandhi, earlier in the day, chaired a parliamentary party meeting of his party's members of parliament in both Houses. At the meeting, the Congress MPs are likely to chalk out strategies for the main opposition, which is going full throttle against the demonetisation



policy of the Centre and also seeking to corner the ruling party in both Houses.



Although the parliamentary party meeting is normally chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul is chairing the meeting for the first time in the absence of her mother, who was recently admitted to a Delhi hospital with some ailment.



