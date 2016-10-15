Cong and BJP bicker over surgical strike

The army has briefed members of the parliamentary standing committee on defence on the surgical strikes carried out by its men on terror launch pads inside Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.



The briefing was made on a day PM Narendra Modi, during a meeting in Bhopal, took a swipe at opponents who criticised him for not responding to the Uri attack on armymen.



The army was reluctant to make the presentations even as some opposition leaders sought proof of the September 29 strikes across the LoC to neutralise the terror bases. At least three members who attended the meeting said vice chief of army staff lt.-gen Bipin Rawat briefed members.



"A brief statement was made by the army on the sensitive issue. But no questions were taken," a member said. The Congress party’s Madhusudan Mistry reportedly wanted to ask questions which was denied by panel chief maj gen (retd) B C Khanduri. "There was a heated exchange of words between the two ... No questions were finally taken," an NDA member said.



B. C. Khanduri, who is chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on defence said that the vice chief of army staff briefed the members of the committee. “Vice chief of army staff lt gen Bipin Rawat briefed the committee on the September 29 surgical strikes which were carried out across LoC. It was an excellent briefing and he conveyed to us the reasons behind the operation.”



