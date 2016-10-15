LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Cong and BJP bicker over surgical strike

By FC Bureau Oct 15 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Politics
The army has briefed members of the parliamentary standing committee on defence on the surgical strikes carried out by its men on terror launch pads inside Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

The briefing was made on a day PM Narendra Modi, during a meeting in Bhopal, took a swipe at opponents who criticised him for not responding to the Uri attack on armymen.

The army was reluctant to make the presentations even as some opposition leaders sought proof of the September 29 strikes across the LoC to neutralise the terror bases. At least three members who attended the meeting said vice chief of army staff lt.-gen Bipin Rawat briefed members.

"A brief statement was made by the army on the sensitive issue. But no questions were taken," a member said. The Congress party’s Madhusudan Mistry reportedly wanted to ask questions which was denied by panel chief maj gen (retd) B C Khanduri. "There was a heated exchange of words between the two ... No questions were finally taken," an NDA member said.

B. C. Khanduri, who is chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on defence said that the vice chief of army staff briefed the members of the committee. “Vice chief of army staff lt gen Bipin Rawat briefed the committee on the September 29 surgical strikes which were carried out across LoC. It was an excellent briefing and he conveyed to us the reasons behind the operation.”

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p2-lead-Bidisha170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • State secret
    Voters, shareholders must know about the health of their leaders

    Renowned nephrologist MK Mani never divulged anything about the ailments of Tamil Nadu’s former chief minister MG Ramachandran.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Susan Visvanathan

Don't forget the importance of dialogue

We must believe that words have efficacy. More importantly, we ...

Zehra Naqvi

Grasping eternity: reason versus faith

In the world of science and empirical evidence, faith and ...

Bubbles Sabharwal

Take the road that leads to empowerment

The word “disease” is so dreaded, so uncomfortable to live ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter