Crisis hit a new low in ruling Samajwadi Party with UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today taking the extreme step of sacking Shivpal Singh Yadav from his Cabinet.



"The CM has sacked Shivpal Yadav from his Cabinet. Some more pro-Amar Singh ministers are likely to be dropped," party sources said.



The development comes a day ahead of party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav convening a meeting of SP MPs, MLAs, MLCs and ministers.