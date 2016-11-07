LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Clinton is guilty; she knows it, FBI knows it: Trump

By PTI Nov 07 2016 , Washington

Tags: Politics
Donald Trump today returned to his "rigged system" rhetoric as the Republican presidential candidate hit out at the FBI for giving a clean chit to Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, saying it is "impossible" to go through 650,000 emails in a little over a week.

"Right now, she is being protected by a rigged system. It's a totally rigged system," Trump told his supporters in a Detroit suburb in Michigan. The 70-year-old real estate tycoon's remarks were his first reaction after the FBI Director Jim Comey said that it has not changed its view following a renewed probe into the alleged email scandal involving Clinton after it assessed new emails found in the laptop of one of her close aides.

It is reported that there were 650,000 emails in that laptop. "Based on our review, we have not changed our conclusions that we expressed in July with respect to Secretary Clinton," Comey told leaders of the US Congress in a letter.

Hours later, Trump challenged the FBI's statement. "You can't review 650,000 emails in eight days. You can't do it folks. Hillary Clinton is guilty. She knows it. FBI knows it.

"Now it is up to the people of the United States to deliver justice," he said as his supporters responded back with "lock her up" chants. "The investigations into her crimes will go on for a long time. It's unbelievable, unbelievable, what she gets away with," Trump said.

The rank-and-file special agents at the FBI won't let her get away with her terrible crimes, including the deletion of her 33,000 emails after receiving a congressional subpoena," he said.

Clinton, who was campaigning in Cleveland, however, did not make any mention of it in her address.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Satisfied man
    For his fourth budget this year, Jaitley would have good numbers to quote

    Finance minister Arun Jaitley would be lucky a third time for having achieved on key macro-economic parameters in his successive budgets.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Susan Visvanathan

One part longing, one part home

Perumal Murugan spoke in Delhi on August 22 at ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

The footprints of times gone by

In northern Tanzania, near Engare Sero, is the largest ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter