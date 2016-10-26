BJP terms family feud in SP as 'fixed match'

BJP today described the ongoing feud in the ruling Yadav family in Uttar Pradesh as a "high voltage drama" aimed at keeping the media and public attention away from the "failures" of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.



It also latched onto a High Court order, which criticised the state government for not taking adequate preventive health measures, to lash out at the Samajwadi Party and BSP, saying while the state's health has gone done, the wealth of Yadav clan and Mayawati and her kin have gone up.



Its National Secretary Shrikant Sharma also told a press conference that BJP, if elected to power, will probe "scams" that occurred under the SP and previous BSP governments and punish the guilty as he claimed that they were not held to account so far as both the regional parties ignored corruption cases involving each other's governments.



"The health of UP continues to decline. But the condition of families ruling SP, BSP and Congress is good. Their wealth is increasing," he said. The family feud in the Yadav family is a "fixed match", he alleged.



"Akhilesh Yadav has failed on all fronts. The high voltage drama we are all seeing is a scripted event done to ensure that the media and public do not pay attention to his failures," he said.



Giving details, he said there is a shortage of 1288 primary health centres and while only 2905 are available in the state. Against the requirement of 3092 specialist doctors only 484 are available and out of 20521 sub centres health workers are not present in 14291, he added.



While across the country the average load on a hospital is of 61000 people, in UP it is 2.5 lakh, he said, lashing out at Yadav and previous Mayawati governments for their "failures" on the health front. The High Court, which slammed the government for its lack of facilities to deal with malaria and chikungunya, said the constitutional system has completely failed and wondered why the President's Rule should not be imposed in the state, Sharma noted.



If the Chief Minister had any morality left, he would have resigned, he said. Only BJP is capable of providing education, health and other facilities to the people of the state, he claimed, adding that they have made up their mind to vote the saffron party to power. "People in their mind have rejected the Akhilesh Yadav government. They will do so formally in the elections."



