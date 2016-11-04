LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

BJP lashes out at Congress, AAP for waiting for someone to die over OROP

By ANI Nov 04 2016 , Kolkata

Tags: Politics
Lashing out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for creating a “ruckus” over the suicide death of an ex-serviceman, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said both have always waited for someone to die to reap political mileage out issues.

BJP state president and national secretary Rahul Sinha told ANI, “They have no issues to raise. They are not serious about development. They allays wait for someone to die. Be it Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi, they all want to draw political mileage out of the issue. They don’t care about development at all.”

“Arvind Kejriwal has wrecked havoc in Delhi, but he does not care about that at all. All he cares about is creating a ruckus over a person’s death and reaping benefits. I doubt whether these people are behind his suicide. It should be probed whether they are involved or not,” he added.

Ram Kishan Grewal, 69, consumed poison on Tuesday. However, the cause behind his suicide is yet to be ascertained. The ex-servicemen was protesting over the One Rank One Pension issue.

The death of Grewal triggered an intense political battle between the BJP, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, who has been detained and released thrice since the suicide of Grewal, charged the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with promoting a form of dictatorship.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

splurge-170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Re-rate India
    If doing business here is so risky, what explains the huge jump in FDI?

    First it was Moody’s, now it is Standard & Poor’s.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Susan Visvanathan

One part longing, one part home

Perumal Murugan spoke in Delhi on August 22 at ...

Zehra Naqvi

The strangest of mental illnesses

The mind’s crevices and labyrinths lie largely unexplored, with billions ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter