Like Bihar, we will chase away BJP from UP: Lalu

By PTI Nov 05 2016 , Lucknow

Tags: Politics
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav today said they have come to Uttar Pradesh to strengthen Samajwadi Party and "chase away" BJP from here like they did in Bihar.

"We are here to strengthen SP. We have chased away BJP in Bihar. Just like 'geedad' (jackal) is chased away we will chase away BJP from UP too," Lalu said before leaving SP's silver jubilee celebrations.

Former Prime Minister H D Devegowda, when asked about the possibility of a coalition, said, "We are not in field here. A situation might arise after UP, Gujarat and Punjab polls. We are here to attend silver jubilee celebrations on the invitation of SP."

JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav said they have come to attend the SP function as they have "old relations" with SP.

"There are no talks of coalition now. Mulayam Singh Yadav can tell better. SP is the bigger party here. Talking much on this will not be appropriate at this time," he said.

