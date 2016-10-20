Akhilesh keeps SP family feud alive

The family feud in the Samajwadi Party is showing no signs of abating. After a very public fight between Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav, it seems that party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav’s intervention to bring about a truce between the warring parties has failed.



Akhilesh, yet smarting from the face-off with his uncle, has said he will not join the Samajwadi Party’s silver jubilee celebrations scheduled for November 5 because he will start on a 'Vikas Rath Yatra' from November 3.



In a letter to his father and party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Chief Minister declared his intention to commence his yatra, which was put off last month after the open turf war with his uncle Shivpal Yadav, saying all political parties have already started their campaign for the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.



The UP chief minister has been aggrieved by the fact that in the process at trying to bring about a truce with his uncle, several youth leaders close to him had been shown the door. He himself was given a raw deal as his father himself intervened to bring about a sort of fragile peace.



PTI adds from Lucknow: "I had decided to take out the yatra from October 3 but it was cancelled due to some reasons. I will take out the 'Samajwadi Vikas Rath Yatra' from November 3," Akhilesh said.



Apart from reaching out to people and galvanising party workers, Akhilesh's yatra is seen as a move to truncate the influence of Shivpal, who had been appointed the new state party president in his place.



Akhilesh has sent copies of the letter to state party chief Shivpal Yadav and National General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav. He said yatra's detailed programme will be communicated to district presidents and party workers in due course.



Earlier in the day, Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav, and Mulayam held a closed-door meeting at party supremo's 5 Vikramaditya Marg residence to discuss poll strategy.



According to party sources, Akhilesh is adamant on his demands of revoking the expulsion of youth leaders, some of whom are MLCs, and having his say in the ticket distribution.



