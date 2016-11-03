LoginRegister
Akhilesh govt. has no achievement to share in its ‘rath yatra’: BSP

By ANI Nov 03 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Politics
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday downplayed the ‘Vikas rath yatra’ being carried out by the Samajwadi Party, saying such processions are taken out to tell the masses the achievements of the party whereas the Akhilesh Yadav led-Uttar Pradesh government has done nothing in the last five years.

BSP leader Sudheendra Bhadauria said that the Uttar Pradesh under the governance

Akhilesh Yadav has suffered a lot. Speaking to ANI, Bhadauria said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has nothing to tell the people of the state, while adding that the yatra is an effort to camouflage the real face of the party.

“When apolitical person takes out a yatra, it is in order to tell people the achievements of the past few years. The law and order in state is brittle. There have been spates of communal violence and riots and carnages in UP, the most heinous one in Muzaffarnagar riots, and all this has happened under the raj of Akhilesh Yadav,” said Bhadauria.

“The liquor mafia, the land mafia, mine mafia all have strengthened under the rule of the ruling SP government. He has nothing to tell to the people of UP. The people of UP know what he has done in his tenure. All this rath yatra is an effort to make over their image,” he added. Launching his bid for a second term as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav will today started a state-wide rath yatra named 'Vikas Rath Yatra'.

The ‘Vikas Rath Yatra’, which will be flagged off from the state capital, is organised to convey a message of unity in the ruling party and to discuss the agenda of development and other social welfare schemes ahead of the state assembly elections.

Akhilesh is all set to travel 75 km in Lucknow and neighbouring Unnao atop a modified Mercedes bus, which can also be called a Mercedes "rath" from Lucknow.

All schools in the state capital and Unnao have been shut owing to the ‘VVIP movement’, which is all set to bring the state capital and the Lucknow-Kanpur highway to a grinding halt.

According to report, a cavalcade of over thousands SUVs and trucks will seek to send a message to the party leadership that Akhilesh is the ‘most acceptable’ face of Samajwadi Party.

