AAP flays Congress, SAD on SYL issue

Hitting out at the Congress and the ruling SAD after the Supreme court verdict on SYL canal issue, the Aam Aadmi Party has announced to launch an indefinite dharna at Kapoori in Patiala from Friday.



The AAP on Thursday alleged that both the parties had failed to protect the interest of Punjab, saying the state does not have any water to share with the neighbouring state. “The SAD and Congress have failed to protect the interest of Punjab on river water issue," AAP leader H S Phoolka said.



AAP demanded that the Parkash Singh Badal-led government should resign as the ruling party has failed to protect the interest of the state. “Badal government could have forced the Centre to withdraw the notification issued by the then union government in 1976 which stated that SYL be constructed to give water to Haryana," he said.



Phoolka also described the resignation of Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh from Lok Sabha as "mere drama".



“There is no meaning of resignation by Amarinder as it was the Congress-led government at the Centre which had decided to get the SYL canal constructed,” the AAP leader said. “If Amarinder is really serious about state's interest he should resign from the Congress party," Phoolka added.



