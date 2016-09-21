Stockholding cap on pulses, edible oils extended

In a move aimed at checking hoarding and controlling prices of pulses and edible oils, the government has decided to continue stockholding limits on traders of these commodities until September 30, 2017.



The order on stockholding limits, which enables states to fix a cap on the maximum quantity of essential commodities that traders can keep, was to expire this month-end.



The cabinet has approved extension of stock limit on pulses, oilseeds and edible oils for another year, food minister Ram Vilas Paswan said.



“This step will ensure smooth supply of these commodities and will enable the states to act against hoarding,” Paswan said. By and large, all the state governments have supported the imposition of stock limits. But states will have to issue control orders on importers, millers, wholesalers and retailers, as needed, with the concurrence of the centre, he said.



Extending stock limit on pulses will definitely help in curbing hoarding, which had lately led to rise in prices, said Vinita Advani, a senior research analyst with Geofin Comtrade. “But with good prospect of production of kharif pulses, downward pressure on prices could lead to prices dropping below minimum support price (MSP), hence creating problem for the government,” she said.



The government expects pulses production to rise in this kharif season to more than 8 million tonnes against a target of 7.25 million tonnes. Last year, the country produced 16.47 million tonnes pulses, including 5.54 million tonnes in the kharif season.



The annual demand, growing by 1.5 million tonnes every year, is pegged at 24.7 million tonnes for this year.



The decision to extend the stock holding limit goes against the suggestion of chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian, who submitted his report on pulses last week. According to him, the benefits of the Essential Commodities Act (ECA), meant to check hoarding and black marketing, have been exceeded by its harmful unintended consequences.



He had said imposing stock limits, of say 2,000 tonnes, will have no impact on traders with holdings below that quantity, while large operators, with say 5,000 tonnes, will be forced to liquidate 60 per cent of their holding.



“Small traders are also able to escape sanctions under the EC Act by keeping/showing stock in the name of others and even by keeping stock with farmers because of their informal relations. Large players do not have such scope,” the report said.



According to the Subramanian report, actions under the EC Act are directed toward black marketers and hoarders. But some actions, such as maintaining stocks, are necessary for the proper functioning of businesses. By circumscribing the role of the private sector, the EC Act limits competition, which is the true and only way to check hoarding and black marketing.



During bumper harvests, private players will not purchase beyond a certain point, because of stock limits and farm gate prices will crash seriously hurting producers, he said suggesting at the very least stock limits on wholesalers must be lifted followed by similar actions in relation to retailers.



