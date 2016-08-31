States can auction, reserve mineral blocks for entities

In an attempt to boost mineral exploration in the country, the Centre has allowed states the freedom to auction or reserve a mineral block for its entities if another state-run agency or a company explores a block.The changes are expected to bring more state-run agencies into mineral exploration activities and bring some of the blocks to the mining stage quickly. This would be required if government expects to woo $15 billion of investment over five years and double mining output.“States will have freedom to carry out exploration and decide whether to auction the explored block or retain it for use by its companies. This will allow more mineral blocks to come under production,” mines secretary Balvinder Kumar told Financial Chronicle.About 100 exploration blocks has been identified by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to take up regional and detailed exploration with participation of public and private sector.This includes 30 blocks for surficial minerals and 70 blocks for deep-seated minerals. SBI CAP has been engaged for developing bidding process and model document. “We have already decided give 30 of these blocks for exploration to the Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (MECL) while 20 blocks would be explored within a definite timeline by GSI itself. For others, state governments have been asked suggest their agencies,” Kumar said.In order to make the exploration process faster, it has been decided that all respective agencies would be bound by timelines. Moreover, the ministry of environment and forest (MoEF) has also been asked to relax norms for exploration so that actionable blocks could be made ready early.At a meeting of central coordination-cum-empow- ered committee (CCEC) last month, several state governments have come forward with the list of their entities that would take up the exploration work.Madhya Pradesh informed that it has tied up with MOIL and NMDC for exploration and has also asked the Centre to use PSUs like NALCO for exploration. Jharkhand informed that they have the capacity to explore base metals while the Odisha Mining Corporation has been roped in by the state for exploration.Karnataka has informed that KIOCL, MECL, CMPDIL have shown interest in exploration in the state. Telangana plans to use Singareni Collieries Company and Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation for exploration and mining while Rajasthan State Mines & Mineral has shown interest in rock phosphate, gypsum and steel grade limestone exploration.