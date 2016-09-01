Slew of measures to restart stalled projects

The government on Wednesday approved a set of reforms to boost the construction industry. The measures include mechanisms for speedier disposal of disputes as the government is looking to rejuvenate the infrastructure sector having high potential to bolster economy and support job creation. The Union cabinet also directed the financial services department to prepare a one-time scheme to address the issue of stressed loans to the sector.Government agencies and public sector undertakings can now transfer arbitration cases, initiated under the pre-amended Arbitration Act, to the amended Arbitration Act, which has an expedited procedure, with the consent of contractors or concessionaires. This is expected to expedite settlement of disputes.In case of claims where the government agency or the PSU has challenged the arbitral award, 75 per cent of the award amount can be paid to concessionaire or contractor against margin-free bank guarantee.In order to ensure speedy disposal of pending or new cases, government agencies have been asked to set up conciliation committees or councils comprising independent subject experts.These initiatives are expected to help improve the liquidity in the short-run and reform the contracting regime in the long run, said an official release issued after the cabinet meeting. The initiatives approved by the cabinet are expected to cut down on litigation and improve cash flows of construction companies while also reducing interest burden of government agencies. The demand for construction services is projected to rise in coming years due to expansion of the infrastructure sector, industrialisation, urbanisation, rise in disposable incomes, government initiatives such as smart city mission, housing for all by 2022 and Atal mission for rejuvenation and urban transformation.The construction industry contributes about 8 per cent to the GDP and has the highest potential of job creation but it is in the doldrums at present.As the sector provides the largest segment of direct and indirect jobs, the revival of the sector would also help in significant employment generation, the release added.“Any reform that helps the construction sector is extremely welcome. Construction will lead turnaround in the infrastructure sector,” Manish Aggarwal, partner and leader, infrastructure, PwC, said.Neeraj Sharma, director, Grant Thornton Advisory, also agreed with Aggarwal’s assessment. “These initiatives will clearly unleash a revival for the cash-starved construction sector,” Sharma told FC.As per one proposal approved by the cabinet, government agencies will to have pay 75 per cent of the arbitral award amount to an escrow account against margin-free bank guarantee where they have challenged the arbitration verdict. The escrow account can be used to repay bank loans or to meet commitments in ongoing projects.More measures, including changes in bid documents and model contracts, and increased use of conciliation, are also under consideration.Niti Aayog will also examine the idea of creating "claim takeout funds" financed by private sector investors.The construction sector has been hit by a large number of projects stalled between 2011 and 2014. The banking sector has an exposure of over Rs 3 lakh crore to the construction industry. Nearly 45 per cent of the bank loans in the sector are under stress. Studies have shown that a key factor behind the difficulties facing the construction sector is the pendency of claims from government bodies.An estimated Rs. 70,000 crore is tied up in arbitration. Over 85 per cent of the claims raised against government bodies are still pending of which 11 per cent is pending with government agencies, 64 per cent with arbitrators and 8.5 per cent with courts.The average settlement time for claims is estimated to be more than seven years. A majority of arbitration awards has gone against government agencies.In the case of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), out of a total of 347 arbitral awards, 38 went in favour of the authority while 309 went against it.Out of the arbitral awards in NHAI cases, more than 90 per cent were unanimous awards in which all arbitrators including the one appointed by NHAI had concurred in the decision.Many arbitration awards are contested in the courts despite the fact that courts generally uphold such verdicts.