Single policy for e-comm retail, FMCG on cards

All policies on retail, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and e-commerce regulated by different ministries will be brought under one roof, which will address the concerns of industry and consumers.There is a move to harmonise the varied policies of retail, FMCG and e-commerce within a single policy framework, said Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog, here on Thursday. Technology would play a key role for the retail sector, he said at a conference organised by industry chamber Ficci.With a growing penetration of the internet, which reaches to rural areas of the country, retailers would be able to deepen their market, he said and added that retailers should also look at widening their base of suppliers and market the made in India goods and products.He also said the e-commerce market in India is going to grow up to $300 billion by 2024 because there will be a billion smartphone users by then. The country’s e-commerce sector is estimated at around $10 billion as of December 2015.Speaking on the occasion, consumer affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan said retail and FMCG companies should focus more on consumer interest, as the government would enact a stringent law to curb misleading ads and adulteration.The minister expressed confidence that a new consumer protection law will be passed in the next session of Parliament, replacing the current Act of 1986. He underscored the importance of ease of doing business and asked the captains of the industries to play an active role in it. “You should focus on selling quality products and services at affordable rates,” he said.The industry must win the trust of consumers, which is critical for the success of any business and identify factors that are inimical to its growth, he said. The consumer affairs ministry will resolve issues related to packaging and labelling norms, he added.